Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, etta candy, Hard Candy, Mouse Man, Tom King, wonder woman

Wonder Woman #27… Hard Candy And Hard Choices (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman #27... Hard Candy And Hard Choices from Tom King and Daniel Sampere (Spoilers)

Article Summary Etta Candy’s family ranch and her father Hard Candy resurface in Wonder Woman #27’s compelling flashbacks

Tom King connects Golden Age Wonder Woman history to current continuity with clever nods and Easter eggs

The issue teases tragic turns, as Emilie, mother of Lyssa the Matriarch, meets her untimely end

Wonder Woman faces intense threats from Mouse Man, risking her soul and daughter Trinity’s safety

Today sees the publication of Wonder Woman #27 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. And there are memories around the campfire…

With Etta Candy, her family ranch, and Wonder Woman back in the day… as well as her father.

As Bleeding Cool pointed out, in the 1940s, the Wonder Woman comic introduced the character to a sidekick, Etta Candy. And Etta, for a time, had a fleshed-out family, one that owned a cattle ranch. Etta Candy's father, created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter for Sensation Comics in 1943, was given the name Hard Candy.

The character appeared several times over the forties, but didn't make the move into the Silver Age, even as those stories were moved over to Earth-2. And by the time of the Crisis of Infinite Earths, it was all wiped away anyway. When Etta Candy returned, she had been modernised, slimmed down, and had changed her race. And there was no mention of any family, or any ranch, even when the old continuities were returned by DC Rebirth.

Bleeding Cool understands that in upcoming issues of Wonder Woman by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, while Hard Candy won't be returning, he will be mentioned, as well as Etta Candy's family ranch and Wonder Woman's history with it all…

Is this a precursor to the return of Hard Candy, and maybe her mother Sugar Candy, as well as the whole Candy Ranch to a full-blown reappearance?

And will he be transformed as much as Etta Candy was?

But there are harder times to come, as Emilie, mother of Lyssa – The Matriarch, meets her own sticky end…

The Matriarch, now without a mother. While Wonder Woman is dealing with the threats Mouse Man made to her own daughter, Trinity.

Which reminds me of a Bill Hicks routine, recalling a Western movie that doesn't seem to have ever existed. But this is Bleeding Cool, we print the myth.

"Pick up the gun." Boom, boom. "You all saw him. He had a gun." – Bill Hicks

Mouse Man has bullet wounds. Mouse Man knows…

What comes next, well, that might just define the character. Wonder Woman #27 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published by DC Comics today.

WONDER WOMAN #27

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? $4.99 11/19/2025 WONDER WOMAN #28

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN IS AN ISLAND! The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath? $4.99 12/17/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!