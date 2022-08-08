Wonder Woman #790 Preview: Wonder Woman to the Rescue… Kinda

Wonder Woman arrives to finish off Doctor Cizko in this preview of Wonder Woman #790, but she shouldn't have bothered… Etta Candy has already trashed the place. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #790

DC Comics

0622DC194

0622DC195 – Wonder Woman #790 Paul Pope Cover – $5.99

0622DC812 – Wonder Woman #790 W. Scott Forbes Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

VILLAINY INC. VICTORIOUS?! With all of Diana's allies down for the count, it's up to the Amazon Princess to inspire the good in us all and recruit a new teammate from within the corporation's ranks to help her save not only her friends but the world from Doctor Cizko's misogynistic mayhem! All this and the continuing Adventures of Young Diana!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $4.99

