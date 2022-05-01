World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #119 Preview: Cryptobrony Jughead

Jughead meets an Elon Musk analog in a timely crypto-themed story in this preview of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #119, in a new story where Jughead becomes a cryptobrony. Can we expect him to start yelling at us about NFTs on Twitter soon? Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #119

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221325

(W) Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) Various, Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet

BRAND NEW STORIES: "Pepcoin Millionare!" Multi-millionaire investor Elon Tusk, an ex-Riverdale High graduate, offers Jughead some financial advice while grabbing a bite at Pop's: to invest in a crypto currency called Pepcoin! A few days later, Jughead realizes his digital investment has made him a millionaire! One problem, though: Jughead has to access his account, and has forgotten his password. He has only two tries left, what will he do?

Then, in "Chili Con Carnage," Archie's got a part-time job as a line-cook at Pop's, but when his attempt at making Pop's famous five alarm chili actually sets off fire alarms, the problem is so bad there's only one person who can handle it: the superhero Fireball! Fireball must get Archie to safety and stop Pop's from burning into a pile of rubbish-but this might be a problem too big even for him. He may need to call in backup, in the form of a junior hero with an intimate knowledge of Pop's!

In Shops: 5/4/2022

SRP: $8.99

