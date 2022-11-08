World Of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #20 Preview: Xmas Spirit

Veronica gets into the Christmas spirit in this preview of World Of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #20, but it somehowit works out in Betty's favor.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP221381

(W) Dan Parent, Various (A) Dan Parent (CA) Bill Golliher

BRAND NEW STORY! "Merry JINXmas!" – The holiday season has everyone in the festive spirit-that is, until human bad luck charm Jinx Molloy comes to town! Can everyone manage to avoid Jinx's wave of unfortunate events, or will they all end up on the naughty list?

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $8.99

