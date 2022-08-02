Wuxia Graphic Novel, Assassin G by Jen Troy & He Tao, Gets A Trailer

Later this month Immortal Studios is launching their latest Kickstarter campaign for their latest Immortaverse series, Assassin G by Jen Troy, a writer for the CW's Supergirl and artist He Tao, featuring coloring by Hi-Fi Design and lettering by AndWorld Design. "With her mastery of the Vermillion Pavilion's signature fight moves such as Chiral Light and Umbral Strike, Assassin G is truly without peer," said Hank Kanalz, new Immortal Studios Head of Publishing. "This is our fourth addition to the Immortal Storyverse, and I'm quite pleased how this story has solid threads into our other series, and yet stands alone as an exciting new action-packed thrilling quest for revenge."

Bleeding Cool previously reported that former DC Comics editors Brian Cunningham, and former DC SVP and Youngblood co-creator Hank Kanalz, had joined Immortal Studios, working with Dynamite Entertainment on a line of Wuxia genre graphic novels to comic book stores that had been crowdfunded on Kickstarter, as part of their Storyverse, or Immortaverse, with a series of interconnected comic books inspired by the storytelling of Shiao Yi. His son Peter Payhuan Shiao is CEO and Founder of Immortal Studios, collaborating with a team of comic book storytellers, to modernize and globalize the Wuxia genre.

Cover art and trailer are below…

ASSASSIN G presents the deadly saga of vengeance between warring factions in the martial underworld in the early 1980's. The novel that inspired ASSASSIN G by Wuxia master Shiao Yi, 甘 19 妹 (gan the 19th Assassin), is known as one of the preeminent IPs in the Chinese speaking world which has been adapted for television four times, and this new series will mark the story's first comic book and English language adaptation. A pre-launch page that fans can click on to get an email when the Assassin G Kickstarter campaign launches, is now live.

In ASSASSIN G, Margot Gan was orphaned at the age of two and raised to be a master martial artist, the virtually unstoppable and ghostlike Assassin G. Her sole mission in life is to eliminate the powerful families of the Seven Cultivations Alliance and avenge their betrayal of her stepmother, the formidable Shui Hongshao. But everything changes when Assassin G encounters JP Yin, the leading heir of the Yueyang Family (one of the families of the Seven Cultivations Alliance). "At the heart of ASSASSIN G is a thrilling game of cat and mouse that plays out between an Assassin syndicate and the ruling martial families," said Jen Troy. "When they meet, both fists and romantic sparks fly leading us to wonder: will their mutual admiration lead to something more or will their loyalties to their respective families keep them apart like Romeo & Juliet? It's the classic 'will they, won't they'', and it plays out in a super fun globe-trotting adventure in the '80s. "ASSASSIN G delivers Wuxia action and international intrigue," said He Tao, an artist from Tan Comics, who has worked on HOME and Free Fire comics. "Each page needs to capture the interpersonal drama that drives the story, along with widescreen set pieces and '80s era culture. I was a fan of the original Gang 19th Sister in Chinese, and It's a career high to bring the story of Assassin G and Jp Yin to life in the first ever comic book adaptation of the story to bring this classic to a new international audience." "Our goal is to bring the entirety of the wuxia tradition from its founding spiritual ideals thousands of years ago, and more recent interpretations, into the contemporary world," said Peter Shiao. "In Assassin G We're transporting the core story elements of the original 甘 19 妹 (gan the 19th Assassin) into the greed-fueled, pop driven, and post war days of the early 1980's at a time when many of the ancient traditions are disappearing to reflect where we are at today. I am so very excited to introduce this legendary story to the West for the first time, while offering the millions of existing fans brand new story elements."

Assassin G #1 will feature a main cover by He Tao, as well as variant covers from Joyce Chin, Gene Ha and Gian Gulang, who created the artwork for the Criterion Collection's Bruce Lee boxed set – this will be his first comic book art project.