X-Force #25 Preview: Now Economy Leads to Preview Shortage

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? This preview of X-Force #25 consists of just one page, proving that inflation and supply chain issues really do affect everything! Check out the preview below.

X-FORCE #25

SEP210936

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

A DEADLY TURN OF THE TIDE TO MARK 25 ISSUES OF X-FORCE!

The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but WOLVERINE'S tastes run toward the coves with the deadliest waves in the world! It will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher as a previously unknown threat to mutantkind splashes down! Plus: A sea change for KID OMEGA and PHOEBE CUCKOO!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

