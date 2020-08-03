X-Men #10 Delivers on a Longtime Promise [XH]

Howdy folks welcome to X-ual Healing, the number one weekly X-Men recap column with a sex-based pun for a name. There are three X-Books to recap this week — X-Men #10, Cable #2, and X-Factor #1 — and I gotta hurry up and get back to the blissful world of pro wrestling reporting so let's just get right down to business, shall we?

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

X-Men #10 Recap

Vulcan is floating aimlessly in The Fault following the end of War of Kings. A giant green face swallows him, and some aliens give him a psychic anal probe. They see the fire inside him and appear to be amused by such a powerful source residing in such a twisted and broken host.

In the present, Vulcan wakes up in the Summers compound to find Petra and Sway making margaritas. No one else is home. They start drinking, and Petra and Sway get brain freeze. They make fun of Vulcan for not getting it because "he has a fire burning within him." Vulcan decides to go for a walk instead of partying with them.

Vulcan talks to the Blue Area of the moon, which is the home base of the Cotati now that Empyre is happening. He finds the Cotati planning an attack on Earth. He's cool with it, so long as they don't target Krakoa. He does give them some advice on the mental price you pay when you go all "destroy all humans." The Cotati don't appear to be very impressed with Vulcan.

We see the girls at the Summer House still getting drunk, and then back at the Blue Area, a fight has taken place, and Vulcan has been subdued. They do something to remove a mental block, which triggers a flashback to those aliens from the beginning of the issue. It turns out, for shits and giggles, they hid the real, evil Vulcan underneath a thin shell of nice guy Vulcan.

The Cotati set the real Vulcan free, and he burns them all. Petra and Sway show up and calm him down. He expresses regret over his actions. They go home to get drunk. We see a supportive note left by Cyclops before he, Wolverine, Jean, Cable, and Rachel took a short vacation to Chandilore (remember, Cyclops convinced Logan to take this trip with the promise of seeing him in speedo back in X-Men #7).

In an epilogue, Cotati leadership learns of the base Vulcan wiped out. The last survivor, before dying, had just one word to say: Krakoa.

So I don't get it. Is Vulcan evil now? Did he go evil and then back to good-natured stoner dude? Does he switch back and forth now? And why didn't we get to see more of the Cyclops/Wolverine/Jean Grey family beach orgy? Hopefully, these questions will be answered in future issues.

