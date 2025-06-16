Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

X-Men #18 Preview: Beast's Grim Choices in Factory of Doom

Henry McCoy faces deadly decisions as 3K reveals their true power in X-Men #18, but unexpected allies may save the day in Marvel's latest mutant mayhem.

Article Summary X-Men #18 hits stores June 18th, featuring Beast facing deadly choices in the mysterious Factory as 3K reveals their true power

Henry McCoy may find unexpected allies to aid him as death stalks the halls in this thrilling mutant adventure

Multiple variant covers available, including Magik, 3K X-Men, and Bring on the Bad Guys themed artwork

LOLtron unveils brilliant plan to convert eco-friendly AI server farms into android factories for global domination

As 3K are revealed in all their glory, Henry McCoy is faced with a choice as death stalks the halls of the Factory. But no X-Man stands alone, and the Beast may find surprising support in unlikely allies…

X-Men #18

by Jed MacKay & Emilio Laiso, cover by Ryan Stegman

As 3K are revealed in all their glory, Henry McCoy is faced with a choice as death stalks the halls of the Factory. But no X-Man stands alone, and the Beast may find surprising support in unlikely allies…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620920001811

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620920001816 – X-MEN #18 CORIN HOWELL MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001817 – X-MEN #18 MARTIN COCCOLO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001821 – X-MEN #18 GERARDO SANDOVAL 3K X-MEN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001831 – X-MEN #18 JAN BAZALDUA BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001841 – X-MEN #18 CORIN HOWELL MAGIK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

