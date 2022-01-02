X-Men #6 Preview: What's Up With Captain Krakoa?

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Cyclops doesn't care for Captain Krakoa in this preview of X-Men #6. Who is he, and more importantly, how many dicks does he have?! Check out the preview below.

X-Men #6

by Gerry Duggan & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999300611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609999300631 – X-MEN 6 DAUTERMAN NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999300641 – X-MEN 6 LARRAZ VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

