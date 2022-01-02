X-Men #6 Preview: What's Up With Captain Krakoa?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Cyclops doesn't care for Captain Krakoa in this preview of X-Men #6. Who is he, and more importantly, how many dicks does he have?! Check out the preview below.

X-Men #6
by Gerry Duggan & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999300611
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960609999300631 – X-MEN 6 DAUTERMAN NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609999300641 – X-MEN 6 LARRAZ VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.