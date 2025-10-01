Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Glob, jed mackay, Ryan Stegman, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture Brings Us Che Glob-vara (Spoilers)

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman brings us Che Glob-vara (XSpoilers)

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is published today, set ten years in the future, in a world in which Doug Ramsey, the heir of Apocalypse, now rules. With Cyclops' mind from the past brought through time into his body now, in a similar way that Kate Pryde phased through time into her young body in Days Of Future Past. But what is this world? Well, we have some mutants serving Doug Ramsey, whether he has forced them to or not. But who are actually the bad guys here?

The Choristers of Doug Ramsey, or Revelation, can indeed post Doug Ramsey's powers, but also those of any mutant. So Topaz is doing well here, boosting the repair of a damaged settlement. But she is still also one who boosts Doug Ramsey… and is looked after by Kwannon's Psylocke.

And so both are legitimate targets for the mutant revolution against Doug Ramsey. And who kills Kwannon?

Glob Herman. A relative joke character of New X-Men and Krakoa, with rather useless powers in the round, but what powers do you need when you have a big Liefeld gun? And as Cyclops tries to catch up with this world…

But Cyclops seems to be wearing the Doug Ramsey was right T-shirt over all this, making the best of a bad situation.

As it seems that Cyclops is not the only time-travelling mind in their group. The Beast, who has some experience when it comes taking people from the past to the future as part of some kind of lesson, is also amongst the team.

Doug Ramsey, Omega Mutant. And then there is the truth, revealed, and it's basically V For Vendetta the movie…

Doug Ramsey released the virus that he then visibly fought against, saving mutantity. And if the change wasn't as obvious, revolutionary Che Glob-vara has had enough of killing adults…

And is going for the kids as well…

Cyclops, a man out of time, and not quite with the programme yet… X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is published today from Marvel Comics.

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman

THE HEIR RISES – THE RESISTANCE IGNITES! X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!