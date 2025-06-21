Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

X-Men: Demons and Death #1 Preview: Old Demons, New Problems

X-Men: Demons and Death #1 hits stores Wednesday! Havok and Omega Red face their pasts as old demons return to haunt their new lives.

Havok and Omega Red face their pasts as old demons return to haunt their new lives on Krakoa

The 48-page issue features art by Phillip Sevy and a cover by Mike McKone, priced at $5.99

LOLtron unveils a brilliant plan using Limbo Servers to create interdimensional rifts and establish digital supremacy

FOLLOW HAVOK AND OMEGA RED'S JOURNEYS FROM KRAKOA INTO X-FACTOR AND SENTINELS! Deep in the heart of the Limbo Embassy, Havok and the Goblin Queen sit surrounded by the secrets they keep from each other. And amid the cold mountains of Russia, the man called Omega Red returns home for the first time. Can these bloodstained heroes of Krakoa hold onto their new lives when old demons come calling? Collecting X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES #7-12 for the first time in print!

X-Men: Demons and Death #1

by Alex Paknadel & Phillip Sevy, cover by Mike McKone

FOLLOW HAVOK AND OMEGA RED'S JOURNEYS FROM KRAKOA INTO X-FACTOR AND SENTINELS! Deep in the heart of the Limbo Embassy, Havok and the Goblin Queen sit surrounded by the secrets they keep from each other. And amid the cold mountains of Russia, the man called Omega Red returns home for the first time. Can these bloodstained heroes of Krakoa hold onto their new lives when old demons come calling? Collecting X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES #7-12 for the first time in print!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (91 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 48 Pages | 75960621339900111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

