X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse Will Extend Krakoan Age To The 31st Of July?

So when will this big X-Men relaunch promised for July happen anyway? The X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse mini-series from Steve Foxe and Netho Diaz that is still part of the Krakoan Age stretched from June to the very end of July… will the new X-Men and everything else launch on the 31st of July? Or will it get bumped till August?

"Before the X-Men enter a new age this summer, a challenge must be held to determine who will inherit Apocalypse's sacred responsibility in X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE!

"Written by Steve Foxe (X-MEN '97, DEAD X-MEN) and drawn by Netho Diaz (DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR), this four-issue limited series kicks off in May and sees the X-Men's former archenemy gather 12 mutants for an epic tournament to discover who is fit enough to take his place. After trials that test the heart, body, mind, and soul, one will emerge to boldly follow in Apocalypse's mighty footsteps!

"Throughout the Krakoan Age, Apocalypse underwent a radical transformation from super villain to revered mutant leader. More invigorated than ever, Apocalypse now returns to Arakko to steer his former homeland towards a new destiny. But his work on Earth still needs to be done—especially in the wake of Krakoa's brutal fall.

"Who will he choose as his successor? A mix of icons, fan favorites, and villains, the 12 mutants in the running are: Armageddon Girl, Cable, Cypher, Emma Frost, Exodus, Forge, Gorgon, Mirage, Mr. Sinister, Penance, Rictor, and Wolverine (Laura Kinney).

"The shadow of Apocalypse has loomed large over not just the Krakoan Era, but a substantial percentage of mutant-focused storytelling since his debut in 1986," Foxe shared. "These past few years have shown so many new facets of En Sabah Nur, and my Krakoan peers aren't done with him quite yet. So it's both an immense honor and a ton of pressure to step up to the slab for HEIR OF APOCALYPSE, which charts a new path for his legacy in the years to come."

"I've been lucky to bend the ear of past and future stewards of these characters to make sure these four issues are a meaningful entry in the Apocalypse canon—and I had every X-fan's dream task of selecting twelve mutants from across the history of the franchise who might just be up for the titular role," he said. "Some are characters I've already had the privilege to write, some are characters I've eyed enviously, and some won't survive the series… but only one will become the Heir of Apocalypse."

"I lucked out tremendously getting paired with Netho Diaz—we have a large cast, and he makes spotlighting them all look easy," Foxe continued. "This book has some of the biggest action I've written in my Marvel career, and I can't wait for folks to see Netho bring it to life!"

"For centuries, Apocalypse tested the mutants of Earth to guarantee that only the strong would survive. Now, as he takes his throne on Arakko, another must rise in his place and ensure the mutants of Earth do not grow weak in his absence! Twelve mutants chosen from the X-Men's greatest heroes—and villains—will compete for the honor, but only one can become… the HEIR OF APOCALYPSE!"