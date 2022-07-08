X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 Preview: Not Like This!

Emma Frost would prefer Cyclops to @#$% her a different way in this preview of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. Sorry, Emma. He's got Wolverine for that. Plus, Captain America leads the Avengers to invade a sovereign nation? It must be crossover time again! Check out the preview below.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1

by Gerry Duggan & Matteo Lolli & C.F. Villa & Marvel Various, cover by Russell Dauterman

NEW TEAM REVEALED! At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Do you think you can afford to miss this year's gala, all contained in this one over-sized issue!?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 72 Pages | 75960620362800111

| Rated T+

$7.99

Variants:

75960620362800121 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 GOMEZ PROMO VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620362800131 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620362800141 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620362800151 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620362800161 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 DRAGOTTA VARIANT – $7.99 US

75960620362800171 – X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 1 HUGHES VARIANT – $7.99 US

