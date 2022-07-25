X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 Review: Marches & Maneuvers

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 is an oversized choke point in the massive network of the line, or in other words: a jumping-on point. Luckily, this time around, the recap page is actually useful. Writer Gerry Duggan and at least four different pencillers are the principal creators behind the issue, and the result, art-wise, is a mixed bag. No one likes turning in pages they'll wince at seeing later on, and there's at least a couple of those in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.

But here we are. It's worth mentioning that for a dialogue-heavy issue that moves the plot forward and has new one-off designs for a cast of at least a dozen, if not two or three, the issue hardly ever lost my interest. Maybe it's a function of the setting that there's always something interesting for the characters to do in the location, but regardless, whether it's throwing dice at a gambling table or hanging from a branch, the issue was interesting visually. Speaking of which: A big panel of Clea Strange and Emma Frost in a moment between time and space that's the issue's highlight.

Something that did halt the flow of the issue was the inclusion of real-life celebrities. The inclusion of actual people who aren't politicians is a choice that has little upside and a large downside. That downside being there's now a non-zero chance the reader asks, "why is this person here" and ruins immersion. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 survives Jon Hamm's and Brian Posehn's inclusion, but it could've been avoided all the same. With a cursory knowledge of recent X-Men activity in the last couple of years, a reader can buy this issue and see the major throughlines of the story, and if they want to, come aboard.

