X-Men, Kingpin & Batman Beat Saga In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man, which has held the top spot for five out of the last six weeks, drops down to fifth place without even the Batman monthly to beat it. X-Men, Devil's Reign, Detective Comics and Saga do the trick.

X-Men #7 Devil's Reign #3 Detective Comics #1050 Saga #55 Amazing Spider-Man #87 X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 Thor #21 Batman/Catwoman Special #1 Black Panther #3 Mary Jane Black Cat Beyond #1

Rodman Comics: Good sales week. X-Men and Devil's Reign took the two top spots. Saga barely made it in the top ten. The years-long break may have been too much for many of its fans.

Ssalefish Comics: Saga obliterated all the competition this week and Amazing Spider-Man took a small dip while X-Men took a sharp increase. Spidey has been dominating for a while so I'm not sure why it slid to the 3rd place. Devil's Reign has exceeded expectations and we've had to reorder all issues multiple times.

Graham Crackers: Saga came back with a vengeance this week and almost beat out Devils Reign #3 for the top spot. That's pretty impressive for a book that only has one cover and generally doesn't sell simply for spec purposes. It's great to see two absolutely fantastic reads on the top of the list. Also a big shout out to Image for the extra copies!!!

