X-Men Legends #6 Preview: Bishop's Story Continues

X-Men Legends #6

by Brian Haberlin & Whilce Portacio, cover by Whilce Portacio

BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it's all BISHOP's fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio's vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.'s time-travel mission gone wrong!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620326000611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

