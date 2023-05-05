X-Men Red #11 Preview: Storm Goes on a Date Storm gets struck by romance in X-Men Red #11, but even love can't save her from endless comic drama. Brace for impact!

Well, would you look at that. In the upcoming X-Men Red #11, hitting comic book shelves on May 10th, Storm finds herself caught in some romance amid the chaos. She's out on a date with Craig Marshall, the most ordinary guy she's ever been out with, and even Craig's normie embrace can't protect her from the unescapable drama that comes with being an X-Person. As Charles Xavier digs into Magneto's death (surprise, surprise), love still makes the world go round. Or at least, the X-Men world.

X-Men Red #11

by Al Ewing & Jacopo Camagni, cover by Russell Dauterman

THE CALM BEFORE… After Brand's machinations and the Sins of Sinister, the mutants of Arakko are catching their breath…but even as Storm begins a new romance, she has no time to rest. Charles Xavier has questions about Magneto's death. He's not asking nicely.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale May 10, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620212601111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620212601116 – X-MEN RED 11 EDGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212601121 – X-MEN RED 11 STEFANO CASELLI MARVEL ICON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212601131 – X-MEN RED 11 LUCIANO VECCHIO SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT – $3.99 US

