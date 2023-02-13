X-Treme X-Men #3 Preview: Storm to the Rescue As an anti-mutant mob closes in in this preview of X-Treme X-Men #3, a bolt of lightning indicates a rescue is on the way.

X-Treme X-Men #3

by Chris Claremont & Salvador Larroca, cover by Salvador Larocca

Ogun's psychic attack has led the X-Treme X-Men into conflict with a mysterious cabal called the Galérer! But what sinister aim is this group after, and how does it play into Ogun's plan? It won't matter if the team falls before the vanguard attack of Beastybrute!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620336900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620336900321 – X-TREME X-MEN 3 LARROCA CLASSIC DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900341 – X-TREME X-MEN 3 SANDOVAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900351 – X-TREME X-MEN 3 JURGENS HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

