Yen Press Announces 14 New Manga, Manhwa and Novels for Summer 2026

Yen Press announced a big lineup for Summer 2026 again, this time with 14 books, including manga, manhwa, and light novels.

The lineup includes highly anticipated series like What Does the Fox Say? and Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between.

Genres range from dark action, yuri romance, and fantasy to slice-of-life and emotional coming-of-age stories.

Collector’s editions, new debuts, and adaptations round out a diverse slate for manga and light novel fans.

Yen Press announced fourteen new title acquisitions, offering up an exciting range of stories, including a tantalizing yuri manhwa, dark action fantasies, and heartwarming slice-of-life stories. Releasing in August 2026, the debut list includes two novels (Scarlet; and My Yandere Girlfriend Hiding in the Dungeon Kills Me Over and Over Again), one manhwa (What Does the Fox Say?), and eleven manga (Clevatess: The King of Dark Beasts, the Baby, and the Undead Hero; Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between; The Demon Bride: "I Love You" Are Frightening Words; Hand in Hand with Mu-chan: Lessons from My Autistic Daughter; Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table; Girls' Last Tour Collector's Edition; The Blood-Crawling Princess of a Ruined Country; Then Shall I Kill in Your Stead?; Don't Confuse Me, Yamori-kun; Deep-Sea Aquarium Magmell; and Golden Man).

Scarlet

By Mamoru Hosoda

The price of failure is death, but even death will not stand in the way of her vengeance.

Princess Scarlet's life in the royal palace is turned on its head when her uncle Claudius usurps the throne and executes the king. Forever changed, she vows to take revenge on her father's enemies—but she fails. When she next opens her eyes, she finds herself in the land of the dead. It is a world of madness where fallen soldiers from across time cause mayhem day in and day out, a wasteland where the injured or weak cease to exist. In this place where hopelessness seems inevitable, Scarlet crosses paths with a man named Hijiri, a registered nurse from present-day Japan. Together they set out on a journey to ensure that her enemies never find salvation.

My Yandere Girlfriend Hiding in the Dungeon Kills Me Over and Over Again (light novel)

By Nikita Kitagawa

Framed for a crime he didn't commit, Kiska is warped to the deepest level of the dungeon, a death sentence for a non-adventurer with no abilities. But just as he's preparing to die, a mysterious voice grants him the skill "Save & Reset," allowing him to rewind time. This blessing is only the beginning of a new hell, however. The true powerhouses of this dungeon are a pack of beautiful girls out to destroy him, and unless Kiska can use his infinite tries to charm them, he'll be stuck in the abyss forever.

What Does the Fox Say?

By Team Gaji

Sungji is entering the corporate world, the newest hire of a game development studio. Young and beautiful, Sungji quickly draws the attention of her coworkers…but she only has eyes for her aloof team leader, Sumin. Unfortunately, the older woman is tied up by her ex, the company president, Seju, who has one thing Sungji severely lacks—experience in love and lust. And so a love triangle ensues, following Sungji's present pursuit of Sumin and Seju's tumultuous relationship with her in the past…

Clevatess: The King of Dark Beasts, the Baby, and the Undead Hero

By Yuji Iwahara

The hero was slain, the king was felled, and the child of fate was seized. Clevatess, a lord of dark beasts blessed with both peerless strength and superhuman intellect, raged at the thirteen heroes who felled him and vowed to wipe humanity out…Instead, he has found himself saddled with a terrible burden: a newborn human baby. Is this an omen of the end times or the birth of a new era?!

Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between

By Haruichi

Original Story by FromSoftware, Inc.

These are the tales of the other inhabitants of the Lands Between.

What if Roderika were to befriend the rest of the Roundtable Hold…?

What if the Blackguard went in search of a new delicacy other than prawns…?

What if one were to catch a glimpse of Rya's youth…?

The lives of those in the Lands Between, and the many possibilities and the differing worlds that unfolded for them in the distant past, are written here.

The Demon Bride: "I Love You" Are Frightening Words

By Toshiko Machida

Original Story by Risako Natade

"You killed Chikage!"—is the last thing university student Ako expected to hear at her childhood friend's funeral. She's told that by sharing the accursed legend from her village about the "Demon," she has brought about a curse. That must be a lie…but then why is Chikage's corpse all unnaturally mangled? And when one tragedy after another occurs, each more supernatural than the last, Ako is physically and mentally pushed to the brink. Is this truly an unfortunate series of events, or is there something else at play…?

Hand in Hand with Mu-chan: Lessons from My Autistic Daughter

By Rin Minato

When a couple full of excitement learns their daughter might be autistic, some of their feelings start to change. Even if they know all this means is that she'll develop differently than other children, it's not easy to watch the future and family they'd envisioned crumble. But in this story based on the author's real-life experiences raising an autistic child, family love can overcome anything!

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (manga)

By BanzaiKotobukiDaienkai

Original Story by Yushi Ukai

Art by necometal

Player Name: Yuki. Age: 17. Occupation: Death games. She has entered a genuine life-or-death show business where all the participants have to be female and where one must put their life at stake to strike it rich. Show no mercy, strut your stuff, and break the line between life and death! Aim for an unprecedented 99-win streak—for fun and for keeps!

Girls' Last Tour Collector's Edition

By Tsukumizu

Civilization is dead, but not Chito and Yuuri. Time to hop aboard their beloved Kettenkrad motorbike and wander what's left of the world! Sharing a can of soup or scouting for spare parts might not be the experience they were hoping for, but all in all, life isn't too bad…The hit comfy/existential post-apocalypse manga is now being released in a deluxe omnibus edition!

The Blood-Crawling Princess of a Ruined Country

By Yuki Azuma

Princess Evita lives a modest and happy life in a small country. But when the neighboring country attacks, the kingdom's land is taken, her family is mercilessly killed, and Evita is forced into prostitution. Going by the name "Priscilla," she prostrates herself one day before the feudal lord's third son, when the knell of rebellion sounds out…

Then Shall I Kill in Your Stead?

Original Story by Yukiaki Kurando

Art by Sousou Sakakibara

High school student Yuuma Fujikura resides in a living hell, courtesy of the vicious bullies who treat tormenting him as a game. That is, until he meets Ryou Amezato, a mysterious classmate who'll risk everything to protect Yuuma. Ryou is bold, cunning, and loyal, just about everything Yuuma could've asked for. But is he a guardian angel? Or a demon who'll drag Yuuma into an even deeper, bloodier hell…?

Don't Confuse Me, Yamori-Kun

By Shina Inoguchi

Over summer break, Mori has decided to change his look along with Yamori, the guy who sits behind him in class. Their seasonal debut is a success…but why is Yamori now in girl's clothing? And suddenly he's acting strangely and making suggestive comments…?!

Deep-Sea Aquarium Magmell

By Kiyomi Sugishita

The deep sea is home to some of the most fantastic creatures the world has ever seen. And 200 meters below Tokyo Bay at the Magmell Deep Sea Aquarium, they're on display for all to see—Kotaro's idea of heaven. He's a shy boy, but Kotaro loves sea creatures and just landed a part-time job cleaning the aquarium. Follow Kotaro, his new boss, and all their deep-sea friends as a heartwarming coming-of-age story unfolds.

Golden Man

By Koji Megumi

Original Story by Petos

Golden Man, the great hero who protected Neo York, has suddenly vanished from the city of freedom! At the scene of his disappearance, an abnormally strong young man with amnesia has collapsed. In their hero's absence, Golden Man's support team sends the young man out in his place to confront the villains that menace the city. However, this man has a secret, and it might just threaten the peace of Neo York…!!

Yen Press will release updates via their social media accounts.

