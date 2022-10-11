Yen Press Announces Ten New Titles at New York Comic Con

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at New York Comic Con 2022, Yen Press, LLC announced the acquisition of ten highly anticipated releases—a list that includes What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, the print edition of the 2015 webtoon of the same title, which was later adapted into a South Korean television series in 2018. This slate of Yen Press announcements includes new manga, novels, manhwa (What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?), and a fan book (Horimiya Memorial Book Page. 100).

Horimiya Memorial Book Page. 100

Story by HERO

Art by Daisuke Hagiwara

A snapshot of the sweet, "aww"-inspiring tale of school life!

Celebrating the first hundred chapters of Horimiya, collected in this memorial book, are a treasure trove of original illustrations posted in commemoration of new chapter releases, a sneak peek at a few of the storyboards before they went to print…and more!

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Art by MyeongMi Kim

Original Story by GyeongYun Jeong

Vice Chairman Youngjun Lee and Secretary Miso Kim have been the star duo of their company for nine years…until Miso suddenly decides to quit! But Youngjun is smart, rich, and used to getting what he wants—and he wants Miso to stay. So when he finds out she's leaving in order to find a husband, the only logical way to keep her at his side is…offering to marry her?! Too bad she's just not that into him!

Sasaki and Miyano: First-Years (novel)

Original Story by Shou Harusono

Adapted by Kotoko Hachijo

Welcome, one and all—to the fabulous life and times of Sasaki, Miyano, and their closest companions! How did Kuresawa meet his girlfriend? Were Miyano and Kuresawa always friends? Why are Miyano and Hirano so close? The answers to these questions—and many more—will be revealed in Sasaki and Miyano: First-Years!

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon (manga)

Story by Hirukuma

Art by Kunieda and Hagure Yuuki

Cause of death: vending machine.

Is there any end more suitable for a vending machine enthusiast than giving his life to cushion the fall of one of his favorite machines? So perhaps it was only fate that he was reborn as a vending machine in another world!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya (manga)

Original Story by Fujino Omori

Art by Hinase Momoyama, nilitsu, and Suzuhito Yasuda

The second entry in the Familia Chronicle series has arrived, and this time, Freya's stealing the spotlight! In search of her soulmate, she's guided by fate to the Kaios Desert, where she comes upon a young king. Could he be the one she seeks…?

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (manga)

Original Story by Miri Mikawa

Adapted by YozoranoUdon

Character Design by Aki

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for…

The Witch and the Knight Will Survive

Story by Dai Chikamoto

Art by Gonbe Shinkawa

When the lord's son, Agredios, returns to his village after a long hunt, he is shocked to discover that all the laughter and clamor that he knew so well has disappeared. When he finds out that the cause of the tragedy is a "witch" living in the "Forbidden Forest," he turns his despair into a rage and sets off on a journey seeking revenge for those he loved…

Spy Classroom Short Story Collection (novel)

Story by Takemachi

Illustration by Tomari

Klaus reveals he is married to a member of Lamplight, but the identity of the bride remains unknown—and so a battle ensues among the girls to determine who it is. Get a peek into the girls' daily lives in this collection of short stories!

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (novel and manga)

By Kyohei Ishiguro

Manga Art by Imo Oono

Smile is a popular streamer who's self-conscious about her looks. Cherry is a shy boy with a love of haiku. When these two strangers accidentally bump into each other at the local mall, it's the start of a new relationship woven by their modern and classical expressions of their feelings. Based on the gorgeous animated film!