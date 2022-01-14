Yes, Marvel Comics Knows Disney Has Settled The Predator Lawsuit

Yesterday we all got the word over the lawsuit over the rights to the Predator franchise between Disney and original film writers Jim and John Thomas having been settled. Which, yes, means that Marvel Comics can finally publish the Predator comic books they have had sitting in a top drawer since the middle of last year, after planning a launch to follow their successful Alien comic book.

Back in April 2021, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics was pulling its newly planned Predator comic book launch for July 2021 from Ed Brisson and Kev Walker, the variant cover promotional campaign running in June and the Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse series also planned for July 2021.

Without acknowledging any reason, lawsuit or not, Marvel Comics then stated that the launch would be rescheduled to November, with the Omnibus for May next year. But solicitations for November and now December (and the first week in January) had been and gone, and there is no sign of the rescheduled Predator #1. When approached back then, Marvel told Bleeding Cool that they have no comment to make. No we understand we are to see them a lot sooner than later. Here are the originally planned solicitations.

PREDATOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR210821

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Kev Walker (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed! 40 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $125.00