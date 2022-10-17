Yoe! Books, Clover Press Kickstart Popeye Variations Art Book

What if artists ranging from Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman) to Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell created their own takes on the legendary comic strip and cartoon character Popeye? The result is Popeye Variations, a 10" x 10" hardcover book featuring over 75 underground and mainstream artists and cartoonists with their own takes on the spinach-munching, bully-punching character. Popeye, of course, was created by comic strip artist E.C. Segar, originally appearing in the newspaper comic strip Thimble Theatre on January 17, 1929. After Segar's 1938 death, Thimble Theatre was continued by others, most prominently including Segar's assistant Bud Sagendorf, who made his mark on the character via the strip, comic books, and merchandise design. Popeye Variations also includes art by Sagendorf from the Popeye comic books. The Kickstarter for Popeye Variations from Clover Press and Yoe! Books ends on Wednesday, October 19 2022 10:59 PM CDT.

Clover Press and Yoe! Books are teaming up for Popeye Variations, a 10" x 10" hardcover book featuring over 75 underground and mainstream artists and cartoonists with their own takes on the spinach-munching, bully-punching Popeye the Sailor Man. The project includes pin-ups from contributors such as Adventure Time storyboard artist Derek Ballard, The New Yorker's Roz Chast, The Book of Life director and acclaimed painter Jorge Guiterrez, legendary comic artist Kelley Jones, and Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell. There are also comic strips by cartoonist Jeffrey Brown (Darth Vader and Son), Cat Ferris (The Ghoul Next Door), Eisner Award-winning artist Dean Haspiel (The Red Hook), Eisner Award-winning artist Erica Henderson (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), National Book Award finalist Shing Yin Khor (The Legend of Auntie Po), Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Liniers, Roger Langridge (The Muppets), The Humans' creator Tom Neely, R. Sikoryak (Masterpiece Comics), writer Jeff Parker (Blighter), Sarah Winifred Searle (The Greatest Thing), legendary writer Scott Shaw! and Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai, and many more. With over 100 pages of Popeye art and comic strips, including new art, new comic strips, and art by Bud Sagendorf from the original 1940s & 1950s Popeye comic books, this is a must have for any fan and collector of the pop icon Sailor Man. This book collects visions of Popeye from talented underground comic artists, mainstream artists, and cartoonists from Comics Kingdom. This ain't yer Pappy's Popeye Comics and Art Book!

Popeye Variations is a 10" x 10" hardcover book with over 100 pages of art and comic strips. The book includes new art, new comic strips, and art by Bud Sagendorf from the original 1940s & 1950s comic books. The Kickstarter for this project is ongoing now.