You Never Heard of Me #4 Preview: Foresight Family Feud

In You Never Heard of Me #4, Will must navigate the complexities of family dynamics while wrestling with the burden of foresight powers. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary You Never Heard of Me #4 hits stores on May 21st, exploring family dynamics with a foresight-powered twist

Will must use courage to heal ancestral wounds and maintain his family's delicate balance

Five-issue series delves into the complexities of being a hero for oneself rather than others

Families are complicated. Families where someone has the mysterious power of foresight are even more complicated. To preserve his family's delicate balance, and to heal wounds older than he is, Will is going to need all his courage. But being a hero for yourself is so much harder than being one for others. • Five issue series.

You Never Heard of Me #4

by Iolanda Zanfardino & Elisa Romboli, cover by Iolanda Zanfardino

Families are complicated. Families where someone has the mysterious power of foresight are even more complicated. To preserve his family's delicate balance, and to heal wounds older than he is, Will is going to need all his courage. But being a hero for yourself is so much harder than being one for others. • Five issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801307800411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

