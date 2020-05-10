YouNeek Studios' First Ever Teen Hero Iyanu Hits Kickstarter

The works from YouNeek Studio has been some of my favorite comic books to be released within the past few years. Run by Roye Okupe, YouNeek has created their own universe ranging from the times of Ancient Africa to modern and futuristic themes. Okupe has been one of the hardest working people I know and has continued to find various ways of spreading the news about his books and gaining fans from all over the world. In just a matter of a day, his current Kickstarter for his new book, Iyanu, was already funded! But it's still open,so here's some more info from the press release:

YouNeek Studios, the Maryland based transmedia company, is proud to announce the official launch of Iyanu – Child of Wonder Volume One! The 112-page graphic novel is now available for order via Kickstarter. Check out the cover & synopsis below. Having released seven graphic novels, three one-shots, one art book and one coloring book over the last four years, all of which are inspired by African history, culture and mythology, YouNeek Studios is poised to continue to deliver authentic, compelling and inspirational content to an industry that's in dire need of such. And with Iyanu – Child of Wonder, YouNeek Studios is set to introduce their first ever teenaged hero to the "YouNeek YouNiverse." Dubbed "The MCU of graphic novels," the YouNeek YouNiverse is a combination of individual graphic novel series (E.X.O., Malika, WindMaker, Iyanu etc.) tied together with one continuous, overall plot that weaves through each individual story.

"We're incredibly excited about Iyanu for so many reasons. First, it's the first time in FOUR YEARS we've launched a brand new series, with brand new characters, in a brand new world (still within the YouNiverse)," said Okupe in the press release.

"Second, it features our first-ever teen hero. While all of our books are generally family-friendly, this one has a protagonist that can truly speak to a younger audience while simultaneously keeping older readers engaged and entertained (Think of titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince, Brave, Incredibles and so on)," Okupe continued. "Third, we've been working hard (research, story, art, etc.) on this for almost three years now. As with all of our titles, Iyanu is inspired by African history, culture and mythology. More specifically, this story itself is inspired by Yoruba history and culture, as well as the Great Walls of Benin, which have been said to be " four times longer than the Great Wall of China" and "perhaps the largest single archaeological phenomenon on the planet."

Here's the synopsis of Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1:

It has been over a thousand years since the age of wonders — a time where the Divine Ones blessed humanity with spiritual, structural, and technological marvels. But in the blink of an eye, it all vanished, and all that was left were remnants of an ancient, advanced civilization. As humankind forges ahead, culture becomes knowledge, knowledge becomes history, and history becomes mythology. Until Iyanu. A teenage orphan girl with no recollection of her past who suddenly discovers that she has hidden powers that rival the Divine Ones themselves. As Iyanu tries to come to terms with her new abilities, the people of Yorubaland become aware of an ancient evil that has reawakened. And all that's left between them and destruction are the memories locked away in the mind of Iyanu. Publisher: YouNeek Studios

Writer: Roye Okupe

Art: Godwin Akpan

Letters: Spoof Animation

Be sure to check out the Iyanu Kickstarter, along with the other books in the YouNeek verse!