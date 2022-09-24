Young Justice: Targets #3 Preview: Doctor of What?

Dick Grayson must pose as a doctoral student to get information in this preview of Young Justice: Targets #3. Check out the preview below.

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #3

DC Comics

0722DC214

0722DC215 – Young Justice: Targets #3 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Weisman (A/CA) Christopher Jones

Queen Perdita has been rescued! Or has she? Beast Boy has his doubts, and soon his suspicions turn terrifyingly real. Nightwing and Robin, working across the globe from one another, come upon information that leads them to uncover the identity of the villain who's been pulling the strings behind this kidnapping all along! Plus, take a trip into the past with another action-packed backup, starring Green Arrow!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

