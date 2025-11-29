Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: elvis presley, poppy, Twiztid Mayhem, z2 comics

Z2 Full February 2026 Solicits: Twiztid Mayhem, Poppy & Elvis Presley

Z2 Comics' full February 2026 solicits and solicitations include Twiztid Mayhem, Poppy Inferno and Elvis Presley

Z2 Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations feature Twiztid Mayhem, Poppy and Elvis Presley graphic novels.

TWIZTID MAYHEM MANOR HC

(W) Ryan J. Downey (A) Marianna Pescosta, Stan Yak (CA) Ed Repka

Mayhem Manor sees the Demented Duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide hoping to survive the night in a haunted amusement park to claim a mysterious inheritance. When Monoxide discovers he's an heir to a distant uncle's fortune, he and Madrox quickly discover a catch; to claim the millions, they must survive the night in Mayhem Manor, an old, broken-down Halloween haunt attraction that, according to local legend, is riddled with real ghosts. MAYHEM MANOR – A Haunted High On Adventure is a tale in the tradition of classic suspense films, as well as every excellent stoner comedy. $24.99 2/4/2026

ELVIS TP OGN

(W) Chris Miskiewicz (A/CA) Michael Shelfer

Legends have to start somewhere… Witness the King of Rock 'n' Roll's humble beginnings in Memphis as a young artist struggling to define his voice and break into the music industry. From the history-making Sun Studio to television sets across the nation, the trials and tribulations of Elvis Presley are explored in graphic detail by authors Chris Miskiewicz (Grateful Dead: Origins) and Marvel Comics artist Michael Shelfer. This official Graphic Novel produced in partnership with the Elvis Presley estate chronicles how a young man became The KING of ROCK'N ROLL…. $19.99 2/25/2026

POPPYS INFERNO HC

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Amilcar Pinna, Zoe Thorogood (CA) Amilcar Pinna

You might think you know Poppy, but what if you were only just scratching the surface? What if you could learn more about Poppy at the same time that she learns about herself? In between two worlds, both of which work to traumatize the unsuspecting into traumatizing others, Poppy finds herself in both literal and figurative Hellscapes. She must walk the thin line between doing what she must to gain her freedom and staying true to her own identity and beliefs. In 'Poppy's Inferno,' our hero must fight against all that try to change her, not allowing anyone to determine how she thinks, feels or hurts, all the while trying to outwit the demons that surround her every step of the way. $30 2/18/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!