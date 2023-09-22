Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, December 2023, life is strange, Rebel Moon, Solicits, star wars, Titan comics, ultraman, zack snyder

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon in Titan Comics' December 2023 Solicits

Titan launches Jee-Hyung Lee's Gumaa in December, more Conan, Life Is Strange and Jeremy Whitley & Megan Huang's graphic novel Cold Ever After

Titan Comics is launching Jee-Hyung Lee's Gumaa: The Beginning Of Her #1 in December, as well as publishing more Conan and Life Is Strange – now with added Zoe Thorogood, and Jeremy Whitley and Megan Huang's graphic novel Cold Ever After. They are also publishing two tie-in titles to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, hitting Netflix in December. An official novelisation of Part One by V. Castro as Titan also publishing her novel The Haunting Of Alejandra, and has just written her first comic, Catrina's Caravan from Scout. And Wolf Ex Nihilo Cosmology & Technology by Peter Aperlo, the first of two official companion books for Rebel Moon taking an exclusive in-depth look at the worlds and technology, ships and armament. And both scheduled to be published five days before Part One drops.

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR A LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT230984

OCT230985 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR B MOMOKO (MR)

OCT230987 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR D OLIVER (MR)

OCT230988 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR E LEE VIRGIN (MR)

OCT230989 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR F SOZOMAIKA FOIL (MR)

OCT230990 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #1 (OF 7) CVR G COLOR BLANK SKETCH (M

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

CONAN BARBARIAN #6 CVR A LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT230991

OCT230992 – CONAN BARBARIAN #6 CVR B ZIRCHER (MR)

OCT230993 – CONAN BARBARIAN #6 CVR C PANOSIAN (MR)

OCT230994 – CONAN BARBARIAN #6 CVR D SPIOTTO (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite (CA) Jae Lee

"By Crom, this is a fine tale!' Superherohype.com

WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE…

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) CVR A LOTAY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT230995

OCT230996 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) CVR B THOROGOOD (MR)

OCT230997 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) CVR C VIECELI (MR)

OCT230998 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) CVR D WU (MR)

OCT230999 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1 (OF 4) CVR E BLANK SKETCH (

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Claudia Leonardi (CA) Tula Lotay

After the events of LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS, Alex & Steph tour across the states in their band until they find another lost soul on the side of the road – Lily.

The pair take the teenager under their wing to uncover the truth of what she's running from. But there's more to Lily than meets the eye, as she silently struggles under the weight of heartache and memories from lives she hasn't lived, to protect those around her from the truth of pain. An all too familiar story to Alex, but is there time to save Lily from a similar, lonely, fate?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #4 (OF 4) CVR A TOLIBAO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT231003

OCT231004 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #4 (OF 4) CVR B HIXON (MR)

OCT231005 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #4 (OF 4) CVR C HAYASHIDA (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Harvey Tolibao

CELEBRATED HORROR COMICS WRITER CULLEN BUNN AND FAN-FAVORITE ARTIST PIOTR KOWALSKI TEAM UP ONCE MORE!

In the plagued city of Yharnam, hunters Gretchen and Abraham search for their missing protégé. Under the blood moon, a scourge of beasts stalk the streets, and a new threat lurks around every corner.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

COLD EVER AFTER GN

TITAN COMICS

OCT231006

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Megan Huang

Epic fantasy, queer romance, and hardboiled detective noir!

Ten years after her disgrace and exile, Sir Noelani Mahi'ai – former Royal Champion of the kingdom of Patria Lupi and Queen's protector – has been hiding under a rock at the bottom of a bottle and hasn't lifted a sword in all that time. Until one day, the Queen summons Noelani to find her daughter who has mysteriously disappeared the night before her wedding.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER TP REG ED

TITAN COMICS

OCT231009

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Inhyuk Lee

BASED ON THE CLASSIC 80S ANIMATED TV SERIES! NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL!

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all-new threat, along with the ghosts of his past – when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped the most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!

Collects issues #1-4

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER DM ED

TITAN COMICS

OCT231010

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Derrick Chew

BASED ON THE CLASSIC 80S ANIMATED TV SERIES! NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL!

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all-new threat, along with the ghosts of his past – when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped the most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!

Collects issues #1-4

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #5 (OF 5) CVR A BEROY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

OCT231016

OCT231017 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #5 (OF 5) CVR B TAYLOR (MR)

OCT231018 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #5 (OF 5) CVR C PHOTO (MR)

(W) Des Taylor (A) Des Taylor (CA) Jose Maria Beroy

THE CONVERT INVESTIGATION GROUP'S MOST DEADLY SPY RETURNS

Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high-stakes world of technological espionage. It soon transpires that the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated – there are new threats emerging, and this time, it's personal.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

TENGEN HERO WARS GN

TITAN COMICS

OCT231019

(W) Yasu Hiromoto (A / CA) Yasu Hiromoto

A TALE OF HISTORICAL FANTASY, PERFECT FOR FANS OF JAPANESE HISTORY AND EPIC BATTLES!

When history-obsessed high schooler ODA NOBUNAGA and his sister step into a mysterious world, where all the heroes of the Warring Period come to battle, the resultant clash will see one crowned the GREATEST HERO OF THEM ALL!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

STAR WARS INSIDER #223 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

OCT231022

OCT231021 – STAR WARS INSIDER #223 FOIL VAR

OCT231023 – STAR WARS INSIDER #223 PX ED

(W) Titan

Featuring:

Galactic Couture: Exploring the high fashion of the Star Wars galaxy

Interview: Former Industrial Light and Magic model maker Ron Davies

Plus: The High Republic Phase III short fiction continues

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL SC NOVEL (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231020

(W) Pat Cadigan

ADAPTING THE CLASSIC AND GENRE-DEFINING ULTRAMAN SERIES FROM THE 1960S, THIS NOVELISATION BRINGS A FRESH TAKE TO ICONIC AND INVENTIVE ADVENTURES OF EARTH'S

KAIJU-BATTLING SAVIOUR.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA IRON MAN 3 ART OF MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231024

(W) Marie Javins, Stuart Moore

The official art book for the movie Iron Man 3, the 6th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA THOR DARK WORLD ART OF MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231025

(W) Marie Javins, Stuart Moore

The official art book for the movie Thor: The Dark World, the 7th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA CAPTAIN AMERICA ART OF MOVIE HC

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231026

(W) Marie Javins

The official art book for the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the 8th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

REBEL MOON WOLF EX NIHILO COSMOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY HC

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231027

(W) Peter Aperlo

The first of two official companion books for the Zack Snyder-directed Netflix films Rebel Moon taking an exclusive in-depth look at the worlds and technology, ships and armament.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

REBEL MOON PART ONE CHILD OF FIRE OFFICIAL NOVELIZATION SC (

TITAN BOOKS

OCT231028

(W) V. Castro

Embark on an interstellar adventure like no other in V. Castro's thrilling official novelization of Zack Snyder's epic new film..

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

