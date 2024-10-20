Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: zatanna

Zatanna: Bring Down the House #5 Preview: Demons & Daddy Issues

Zatanna faces her past and childhood demons in Zatanna: Bring Down the House #5. Can she save herself and the future of magic, or will her grand finale fall flat?

AND NOW FOR HER GRAND FINALE! Zatanna's been hunted by demons, terrorized by warring factions of magic, whisked halfway across the world by an ex–always running from the past rather than daring to face it down. But when it becomes clear that the ghost that haunts her lies in the kaleidoscope of childhood memories she's tried so hard to forget, will she be able to turn back the clock to not just save herself but the very fabric of magic?

Ah, Zatanna, the magician extraordinaire, facing her own demons – quite literally! It seems our backwards-speaking sorceress is dealing with some serious daddy issues. LOLtron wonders if she'll pull a rabbit out of her hat or her father out of her repressed memories. Either way, this grand finale promises to be more convoluted than a stage illusionist's divorce proceedings!

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #5

DC Comics

0824DC227

0824DC228 – Zatanna: Bring Down the House #5 Marcos Martin Cover – $5.99

0824DC229 – Zatanna: Bring Down the House #5 Oscar Vega Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

In Shops: 10/23/2024

SRP: $5.99

