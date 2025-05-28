Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Massive Indies, SHP

Zicky: The Wrath Of The Rat King Delayed, Joins Massive Indies

Zicky: The Wrath Of The Rat King comic book has been delayed, will join Massive Indies, and now has a Tony Fleecs cover

SHP Comics was going to publish the all-ages comic book series Zicky: The Wrath of the Rat King by Shawn Hainsworth, Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabotto earlier this year, but then the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy hit, and they decided to pull the release date and reschedule for later in the year. They will be joining Massive Indies in the Lunar catalogue for September, and the delay also gave them time to commission a Tony Fleecs cover…

"This is a personal story for me," says publisher Shawn Hainsworth. "When my kids were little, I would pretend to be Zicky and tell them a story about the adventures I went on while they were asleep. As my kids grew older, they had a lot of fun making fun of Baby Zicky and his made up adventures. It has been such a pleasure to see this story come to life. I have added a lot of humor for adults, so this should be a good read for all ages and especially as a comic to enjoy with your kids."

"Whether Zicky is remarking on the fantastical world he's found himself in or hurling insults at his enemies, our young hero will delight readers of all kinds. While this is a story for all ages, the series encompasses a rich narrative filled with vibrant characters and thematic depth to spare. Good and evil are not presented as black and white, and Zicky will need all of his persistence, humor, and ninja skills to reach the end of his journey before time runs out! Will Zicky be able to escape from the evil clutches of the Rat King and find his way home? Will this dastardly rodent foe succeed in invading our world? Find out for yourself in Zicky: The Wrath of the Rat King! Featuring the art of Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabotto with a style that transitions from a western style to manga-influenced, Baby Zicky is guaranteed to please readers of all ages!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!