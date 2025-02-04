Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, lunar, massive

Massive Gets Lunar Distribution, Will Bring In Other Publishers

Massive Publishing gets Lunar Distribution to comic book stores, but will bring in other publishers as well, as Massive Indies

Article Summary Massive Publishing partners with Lunar, leaving Diamond amid their bankruptcy issues.

Launch of Massive Indies supports indie publishers affected by Diamond's struggles.

Sub-distribution model empowers indie creators, maintaining their publishing independence.

Massive’s catalog boasts diverse titles, expanding reach in comic book shops worldwide.

S0mething many other publishers have been scrambling for without even getting a reply, Massive Publishing has joined Lunar Distribution. This comes after being exclusive to Diamond Comic Distributors, which is currently going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy and not paying their bills. Bleeding Cool has previously reported on publishers in a similar situation but cannot even get a response from Lunar. Well, Massive Publishing wants to give them a hand up as well, launching Massive Indies as a new sub-distribution initiative for independent publishers and self-published studios.

"Teaming up with Massive Publishing is a fantastic opportunity to further enrich our catalog," said Christina Merkler, co-owner of Lunar. "Their diverse titles complement our existing lineup and allow us to offer even more variety to our retail partners. We're eager to see the positive impact this partnership will have on our distribution network and the industry as a whole.

Part of this strategic partnership with Lunar Distribution is the launch of Massive's newest initiative, Massive Indies, a sub-distribution program aimed at helping independent publishers and self-published studios get their books onto comic shop shelves worldwide. This will be an open platform for submitting titles for consideration in the Massive Indies solicitations of the Lunar catalogue. Unlike the more common imprint model for publishers, this sub-distribution model will allow each publisher/studio to maintain their independence and control over their publishing line. Massive is prioritizing publishers affected by the recent news of Diamond Comic Distributor's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, but it sees this as a possible game-changing process for creators to access the direct market without signing deals that compromise their intellectual property rights.

"Massive started as a small team of self-published creators, freelancers, and indie press publishers with a mission of bringing the individual pieces together to create a stronger whole. Our goal is to ensure that indie comics continue to make their way onto the shelves of comic book shops and ultimately into the homes of readers," says Michael Calero, CEO and Co-Publisher of Massive Publishing. "Our new partnership with Lunar is a reflection of our mutual commitment to comic book retailers and has the potential to be a game-changer for the way creators get their work out into the world," says Kevin Roditeli, the other Co-Publisher of Massive.

Massive Publishing is best known for titles such as Wesley Snipes' The Exiled, Quested, Zorro, Sean Gordon's Plot Holes and Zorro, Crashdown, Alpha Betas, Astrobots, Ninja Funk, Pinupocalypse, Eye Lie Pope, Ramgod, Vampiro and Detective Kaiju.

Massive will begin soliciting products through Lunar Distribution in February. For publishers and studios interested in submitting to Massive Indies, go to their new website. Massive Publishing is also available to the book market through its exclusive book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster.

