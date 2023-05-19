Zoe Quinn Writes Wednesday Addams in IDW August 2023 Solicits Zoe Quinn writes a new Wednesday Addams comic with The Addams Family: The Bodies Issue from IDW in August, drawn by Philip Murphy

Zoe Quinn writes a new Wednesday Addams comic with The Addams Family: The Bodies Issue from IDW Publishing in their August 2023 solicits, drawn by Philip Murphy. IDW is also publishing a new Frank Mikker Daredevil Artists Edition including the death of Elektra. A new Godzilla comic, War For Humanity by Fraser MacLean and Jake Smith as IDW's Godzilla collection count jumps up. And a bunch of IDW Enfless Summer one-shots fpr Dungeons & Dragons, My Little Pony, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic The Hedgehog – who is also getting a 900th issue special.

ADDAMS FAMILY BODIES ISSUE #1 CVR A CLUGSTON FLORES

(W) Zoe Quinn (A) Philip Murphy (CA) Chynna Clugston Flores

Wednesday Addams doesn't feel like she fits in anywhere. Not even at home after she discovers a beauty magazine in her Uncle Fester's room that tells her all about how she should look and act. It doesn't keep her down for long, however, as she quickly realizes that rather than change herself, it would be more fun to make over her family and force them to accept the societal norms they all normally reject. Reprinting the IDW one-shot, this spin-off from the animated The Addams Family movie features all your favorite characters, including Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Lurch, Thing…and, of course, Wednesday. Featuring a new macabre cover by Chynna Clugston Flores (Blue Monday), this kicks off a whole new run of comics featuring the creepy, kooky, altogether spooky Addams Family!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK MILLERS DAREDEVIL ARTISTS EDITION

(W) Roger McKenzie (A) Klaus Janson (A / CA) Frank Miller

Frank Miller helped redefine sequential storytelling in the early 1980s. His style, influenced by Will Eisner's The Spirit, was new and exciting. One of his earliest issues featured the introduction of Elektra and was the first issue Miller wrote.

This Artist's Edition features more than one hundred pages and covers, including many featuring Elektra from not only her first appearance but also from the legendary "Death of Elektra" issue.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 150

BLOOM COUNTY LIBRARY SC BOOK 03

(W) Berkeley Breathed (A / CA) Berkeley Breathed

The third volume of Pulitzer Prize-winning creator Berkeley Breathed's Bloom County Library starts off exactly where volume two left off, collecting the beloved and nationally syndicated newspaper comic strips from 1984 to 1986. These strips are the prime period for Bloom County, the mid-1980s. Berkeley Breathed's amazing cast of characters (Opus, Bill the Cat, Milo Bloom, Cutter John, Steve Dallas, more) are ingrained into the cultural zeitgeist of the time.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 34.99

BRYNMORE #3 CVR A DAMIEN WORM

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Damien Worm

Mark Turner returned to his hometown for a fresh start. His goals were simple: build a new home in an old church, stop drinking, reconnect with his estranged daughter, and stay out of trouble. Unfortunately, Turner Island had other plans. Can Mark save his newly arrived daughter, Sophie, from the undying evil rising from the waters and the monster in his basement? And will Brynmore bring about the island's salvation or its destruction?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAT FIGHT #3 CVR A KYRIAZIS

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Iilias Kryiazis (CA) Ilias Kyriazis

So fur, not so good for Felix. Ginger Tom, Kitty's strongest thief and Kit Kat crewmember, has him in his clutches, but there's more to his late grandmother's request to meet her in Paris that just could save his skin from Schrodinger's claws on his back…

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

COOKING W MONSTERS VOL 01 BEGINNERS GUIDE TO CULINARY COMBAT

(W) Jordan Alsaqa (A / CA) Vivian Truong

Hana Ozawa is the newest face at the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat, a school that will teach her how to fight monsters and how to turn them into delicious meals. Hana is a natural, but so are her classmates, and she struggles to keep up-she's gotta stand out, especially if she wants to impress the warrior chef who saved her life as a child. Throw in a crush on a formidable lady rival and a dash of multicultural cuisine, and this unique and hilarious story is sure to hit the spot! Cooking with Monsters is Naruto with a cast of LGBTQ+ characters. It's Percy Jackson or Harry Potter without a straight white man in the pilot seat. It's perfect for every young reader out there who doesn't feel like they get to see themselves represented in the fantastical adventures they read.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 16.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #4 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Kelsey Ramsay

Jean takes drastic measures to ramp up her investigation into St. Augustine's recent murders, and the community shows signs of cracking under pressure when an unexpected protester disrupts final rehearsal of the upcoming anniversary ceremonies. Cheyenne suspects even more secrets under the surface, but how many skeletons can one small town hide?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #1 CVR A ROE (MR)

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

All aboard The Hollywood Special, the 1942 luxury train touring the United States to support the war effort. On board is fading star Vivian Drake, doing her part to boost morale and finally give the tabloids something other than her nose-diving career and shambles of a family life to write about. But when the Special pulls into the coal-mining town of Minersville, PA, amid the collapse of a mine, Vivian finds herself facing every failure and bad memory she's bottled up in the form of what the miners found in the dark-the thing they call the Mismatch Man, who feeds on pain and regret.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FUNNY THINGS A COMIC STRIP BIOGRAPHY OF CHARLES M. SCHULZ

(W) Luca Debus (A) Francesco Matteuzzi

Charles M. Schulz was arguably the most influential and popular cartoonist of the 20th century, and he poured many of his own emotions and experiences into the world of Peanuts over its iconic 50-year run. Now, Luca Debus and Francesco Matteuzzi pay tribute to the master by telling the story of Schulz's life in the medium that made him immortal: the comic strip. Every strip provides a laugh as well as a piece of insight into his remarkable life story. Starting with the last days of his monumental career, Funny Things jumps back and forth in time to narrate both Schulz's artistic achievements and the personal episodes that formed him as an author and human being, ultimately shaping him into the most beloved cartoonist on the planet. Filled with affection, charm, and poignant insight, Funny Things imagines Schulz through the lens of the very world he created, inviting us all to meet the man behind the blanket.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 39.99

GODZILLA BEST OF MECHAGODZILLA

(W) Various (A / CA) Various

As King of the Monsters, Godzilla has an awesome might few natural beings can withstand. But sometimes, a manufactured warrior arises to stand in its way…Mechagodzilla! Godzilla's robotic counterpart stands against the fearsome lizard as a mechanical reflection! Experience the best of the metal monster in stories from Godzilla: Rulers of Earth, Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster, Godzilla: The Half-Century War, and Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 6.99

GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #3 CVR A MIRANDA

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Back in the pirate days, the scoundrels and villains that sailed the seas learned of dangers and rewards through shared knowledge, but few dared speak of the existence of a mysterious island full of monsters and hidden treasure. And the sailors under Sir Francis Drake and the British Navy are starting to wonder why. Have Drake and the Queen been conspiring to keep the treasure for themselves the whole time? Or is the "dragon" just too frightful to dare make a go for it? Learn more about how Captain Cortez Blanco initially ended up sailing far beyond the boundaries of the known world, starting off this whole race toward glory in the first place, and what perils lie between civilization and the home of the one and only Godzilla! (Hint: It's super scary giant sea turtles!)

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL THE KING!

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening

Godzilla's been missing for a year, and teen vlogger Cedric desperately wants new content, but alien invaders and enemy kaiju may change his mind! Don't get us wrong, no Godzilla sightings means no destruction, and that's no bad thing. But Cedric's vlog views are dropping, and he's facing competition and trolling in the form of Karen Higa and cyberbully Dragon. But nothing brings rivals together like a common enemy. When the otherworldly Xiliens begin using psychic technology to probe every mind on Earth for knowledge of Godzilla, they awaken the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah instead! Our kaiju-connected heroes, Cedric, Emily, and Anderson, will need all the help they can get to summon Godzilla and face the new threats! Is there any way Godzilla can defeat the golden gargantuan?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 9.99

GODZILLA RIVALS VS. SPACEGODZILLA #1 CVR A FRANK

(W) Matt Frank (A / CA) Matt Frank

Some time ago, mysterious crystals fell to an alien planet, becoming the subject of a planetwide religion existing at odds with the planet's government. After years of conflict, the leader of what has become a powerful cult uses the crystals to summon his "god" and unleash it on his world. Little does he know he has only summoned the terrifying SpaceGodzilla! And SpaceGodzilla hears no prayers!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #1 CVR A MACLEAN

(W) Fraser MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

"Godzilla saved us that day." When Dr. Yuko Honda was young, she was chased by Hedorah, the smog monster, and thought it was all over… until Godzilla saved her! Now a respected professor and writer, she's dedicated her life to showing that while Godzilla may be a monster, that doesn't mean it and the other kaiju are enemies. Unfortunately, when a strange new monster emerges, her belief in the good of Godzilla will be put to the test. If Godzilla doesn't defend them, what can humanity do against the might of Zoospora?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNGER AND DUSK #2 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

Delicate alliances between humankind and orckind have been forged in a desperate effort to save both civilizations… but can they last? Reluctant orc ambassador Tara Icemane struggles with culture shock as she learns the ropes from her rugged human hosts, a company of fighters known as the Last Men Standing. But she'll have to set heartbreak aside and find common ground with Commander Callum Battlechild when the troop faces its first major battle against the invading Vangol. Meanwhile, the carefully arranged engagement between Troth Icemane and Faran Stoneback-the cornerstone of a plan to unite the two most powerful orc dynasties-will crumble if the couple fails to survive their first hours alone together on a death-defying matrimonial wolf hunt.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IDW ENDLESS SUMMER D&D SAT MORNING ADV CVR A LEVINS

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Tim Levins

Do you ever wish summer could last forever? Well, at IDW, it can! We're bringing you an endless summer with everyone's favorite characters in four unique one-shots! Presto, Sheila, Hank, Bobby, Eric, and Diana have been trapped in the Realms for months now, and they're exhausted. They've also missed out on their entire summer vacation back home! So when they find a beach more pristine than any back on Earth, they're more than happy to take a load off and enjoy the sand and surf. But when Eric finds a baby dragon, the kids find out that even a short summer can be very, very hot!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

IDW ENDLESS SUMMER MY LITTLE PONY CVR A HAINES

(W) Stephanie Williams (A / CA) Natalie Haines

Do you ever wish summer could last forever? Well, at IDW, it can! We're bringing you an endless summer with everyone's favorite characters in four unique one-shots! With a name like hers, Sunny Starscout can't help but feel a bit bummed about summer coming to an end. After all, summer in Maretime Bay means getting together with friends in beautiful warm weather to enjoy tons of fun activities like swimming at the beach and picking the juiciest of berries, not to mention it's the best time of the year for a smoothie! When Sunny's friends notice how upset she is, they come together to show her that even though the season is changing, the fun doesn't have to end!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

IDW ENDLESS SUMMER SONIC THE HEDGEHOG CVR A YARDLEY

(W) Gale Galligan (A / CA) Tracy Yardley

Do you ever wish summer could last forever? Well, at IDW, it can! We're bringing you an endless summer with everyone's favorite characters in four unique one-shots! Wave goodbye to the office and say hello to the beach! Sonic drags Jewel on a well-deserved beach day to spend time with her besties, Tangle and Whisper! But when they all settle in for some rest and relaxation… they realize the Babylon Rogues had the same idea… at the same beach. The only way to settle this is with a totally tubular beach showdown!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

IDW ENDLESS SUMMER TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CVR A TANGO

(W) Dave Baker (A / CA) Tango

Do you ever wish summer could last forever? Well, at IDW, it can! We're bringing you an endless summer with everyone's favorite characters in four unique one-shots! Having just defeated another foe, the TMNT notice that Michelangelo seems down about something. After confessing he feels cooped inside while everyone else enjoys the NYC summer, his brothers come up with an idea: visit their favorite theme park at Concrete Island for a day of fun and roller coasters! The park is even having a themed costume day so the Turtles can go incognito. But when Leonardo notices something suspicious about the park staffers things take a turn for the worse… Can the Turtles save their end of summer bash or will the baddies kill good vibes?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MY LITTLE PONY #16 CVR A FORSTNER

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Trish Forstner

There's no better friend than a sister… unless your sister is a stinky rotten pony apple who missed your last rehearsal! Pipp has been suuuper stressed because the new, edgy musician Carotang has been totally stealing her limelight. But Zipp has been too busy helping Queen Haven prepare for the Royal Dinner at the castle to even notice Pipp's distress. The sisters have a huge fight, and then… and then… Well, you'll just have to read to find out!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY VOL 02 SMOOTHIE-ING IT OVER

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebbersion, Robin Easter, Andy Price (CA) Amy Mebberson

The Mane 5 face a challenge from Equestria's past while learning important lessons about friendship! Hitch gets overwhelmed offering a helping hoof to everypony in town, until he learns it's okay to say neigh-errr, no in "Hitch's Dilemma." Then, in a flashback, everypony struggles to blend into their new life as Sunny struggles to blend… smoothies. It's harder than it looks when her new best friend, Izzy, uses her magic to make some unexpected changes. But as the great ponies always say, friendship is like smoothie ingredients: better together in "The Dreamy Creamy Peanut Butter Starbow!" In the continuation of "The Case of the Missing Unity Crystal," Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, and Hitch must search for clues about Discord's past if they hope to figure out where he's hiding the Pegasus Crystal but they haven't been this disconnected since before Equestria was reunified. Our hooves are crossed that this story ends happily ever after! Collects issues #6-10 of the ongoing series.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #1 CVR A AYOUB

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

In the second installation of IDW's My Little Pony: Classics Reimagined line, L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz gets pony-fied! Travel through all of Odd with Applejack as Dorothy, Pinkie Pie as Scarecrow, Rarity as Tin Woodsmare, and Fluttershy as Cowardly Lion. In issue #1, Dorothy lives an ordinary life at her farm in Ponyville, Kansas, with her Uncle Henrie and Granny Em. But a tornado whisks her away to a magical land of Breezies, silver horseshoes, and good and evil princesses. It almost makes her want to sing… (But she won't. Those songs aren't in the public do-mane.)

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #2 CVR A SHERRON

(W) Stephanie Cooke (A / CA) Kate Sherron

The campers are going to be spending s'more time together because… they're trapped! Turns out, a lot can go wrong when young ponies are learning to use their magic. But not to worry! Camp director Hitch will make sure the entrance is clear and that everypony still has time for arts and crafts. And the roaring you hear totally isn't a mysterious and possibly dangerous oversized bipedal creature… nope!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #2 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) David Messina (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Cliff is frantic when he discovers that his mentor and close friend, Peevy, has been snatched by Nazis. The goose-steppers are hell-bent on creating an army of Rocketeers! But with his jet pack out of commission, there is no hope for him to rescue his friend… until the mysterious inventor of the pack steps in to help!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #64 CVR A LAWRENCE

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Jack Lawrence

This issue is all about Silver the Hedgehog! First, he's incredibly suspicious of the Diamond Cutters' new member and he jumps to a conclusion that leads him to some hasty accusations. Awkwardness ensues. Then, Blaze comforts Silver as they bond over being away from home and in Sonic's world.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND TP

(W) Daniel Barnes (A / CA) Jack Lawrence

That's no island-it's the weathered hulk of the Death Egg, and it's crawling with scrapped, rusted, and malfunctioning Badniks! Each and every one of them was created by Eggman to destroy that meddlesome hedgehog, but the mad doctor left other creations as well. Lethal, personal, familiar creations. What other secrets does the crumbling battle station hold? Are all of Eggman's monsters doomed to follow their programming, or can they step out of their maker's shadow? And where can a hungry 'hog get a chili dog around here?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 15.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOGS 900TH ADVENTURE CVR A YARDLEY

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Tracy Yardley

Saving the world is a piece of cake when you're a speedy blue hedgehog. So easy, in fact, that Sonic the Hedgehog has done it about… carry the one, add the zero… 899 times, according to Tails' calculations. And Sonic is about to go on his 900th world-saving adventure because… Hot potato, hot potato! Sonic and his friends are playing a game of hot potato! Only the potato is the Warp Topaz and instead of burning their hands, it could warp the whole world into oblivion. Or something like that. The gang is passing off the Warp Topaz in a relay race to get rid of it once and for all. Celebrate the mind-blowing 900th-issue milestone with superstars Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley, Caleb Goellner, Daniel Barnes, Aaron Hammerstrom, and returning Sonic writer Nigel Kitching as they participate in a relay race of their own, telling this story in six speed-racing, nail-biting, egg-kicking parts!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK #11 CVR A WARD

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward

"Day of Blood," Chapter Three! Only emissary Sisko and his crew of Starfleet's finest and disgraced ambassador Worf and his band of insurgents can save the universe. But they are divided in every sense of the word… In space, Lieutenants Paris and Torres fight over control of the Defiant while Spock and Scotty do everything they can to keep the Theseus from being cleaved in two. On the ground, Ro and Sela have given up hope, and siblings Data and Lore can't see eye to eye-all while their captains resist the urge to tear each other apart. Can they defeat Kahless and his Red Path when they cannot overcome their own differences?

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #7 CVR A WARD

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward

"Day of Blood," Chapter Four. Thousands of years ago, Kahless the Unforgettable led his people to glory and raised an empire of honor. But his clone, Kahless II, has gone too far, murdering innocents in cold blood and hungering for power that can no longer be sated by Qo'noS and the Klingon people. He now stands alongside Alexander in front of Worf and Sisko, pitting father and son against each other and making a mockery of the Bajoran Prophets and their emissary. Meanwhile, the power of the Orb of Destruction surges from his ship above. Can Kahless be stopped, or will he once again prove to be the greatest warrior of them all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the crossover between Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #1 CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Come back to Strange New Worlds with a never-before-seen adventure of the hit Paramount+ show! Set course with Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the Scorpius constellation! As they venture into the unknown, the Enterprise crew learn what it truly means to traverse through the strange and unfamiliar when they lose contact with Starfleet and find themselves trapped in unexplored space!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #4 CVR A LAWRENCE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

After learning that the Shredder has stolen an indestructible meteorite from TCRI, Donatello discovers an interdimensional signal in the deep south that he thinks might be connected! Donatello and Raphael take a little road trip to investigate, teaming up with the Punk Frogs Attila and Rasputin against an old enemy while they're at it. The Saturday Morning Adventures continue with a new two-issue storyline, "Swapping Pads!"

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SPLINTERED FATE #1 CVR A VERDUGO

(W) Henry Barajas (A / CA) Pablo Verdugo

When Splinter is kidnapped, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles search for clues across NYC to try to find their master. With all signs pointing to the nefarious Foot Clan, April and Metalhead analyze artifacts recovered by the brothers to help zero in on where Splinter is being held. However, as the gang gets ever closer to Splinter's location, they start to uncover an even greater threat working from the shadows!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #4 (OF 5) CVR A MEDEL

(W) Paul Allor (A / CA) Ariel Medel

With Raphael and Chun-Li kidnapped, the remaining members of the TMNT and Street Fighters enter into a shaky truce. But their combined might may not be enough with Baxter Stockman and M. Bison harvesting latent Psycho Power for their own use! Can they find their missing comrades in time?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #2 CVR A PE

(W) Cameron Chittock (A / CA) Fero Pe

Escape from TCRI! With Eleven in the grasp of Baxter Stockman, it's up to Raphael and Donatello to devise a plan to bust her out before her powers can be used by the evil genius. Meanwhile, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Will, Lucas, and Dustin brave the depths of the NYC subway system, getting closer to a portal to the Upside Down that's been unleashing Demogorgons into the tunnels. And what they'll find on the other side is something not even NYC has seen before.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 3.99