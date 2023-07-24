Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: life is strange, Titan comics, zoe thorogood

Zoe Thorogood To Write Titan Comics' Life Is Strange

No sooner did Zoe Thorogood win the Russ Manning Newcomer Award than Titan has announced that she will be writing the Life Is Strange comics.

This weekend, British comic book creator Zoe Thorogood was first-time-nominated for six Eisner Awards and won one of them, the Russ Manning Newcomer Award. On her return to the UK, Titan Comics has announced that she will be writing the comic book based on the videogame Life Is Strange with Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not, drawn by Claudia Leonary and coloured by Andrea Izzo.

"FORGET-ME-NOT introduces two fan-favourite characters from Life Is Strange: True Colors to the unique Titan Comics timeline. Psychic empath guitarist Alex Chen and drummer, DJ, and super-nerd Steph Gingrich are now touring their band across smalltown America; a tour of crusty venues, distracted audiences, and cold nights huddled in their camper van. As the days blur together, Alex and Steph begin to doubt their choices – until they find another lost soul on the side of the road, a mysterious teenager named Lily. Alex and Steph take Lily under their wing, to uncover the truth of what she's running from. But there's more to Lily than meets the eye, as she struggles under the weight of heartache and memories from lives she hasn't lived. An all-too-familiar story for Alex, who's lived her life buffeted by the emotions of others. Is there time to save Lily from a similar lonely fate?"

Titan Comics has been publishing Life Is Strange comics since 2018 with Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo, and now Zoe Thorogood takes over as writer, from Emma Vieceli, who wrote the comic from 2018 until 2022.

"It's difficult to emphasise how formative the original LIFE IS STRANGE was for my teen years, I played it when I was 16 and remember falling in love with it instantly," says Zoe Thorogood. "I downloaded each episode on the day they came out. Even now, episode 2 is one of the most powerful game experiences I've ever had. Personally, LIFE IS STRANGE has always been a series about misfits trying to find themselves and their crowd, with the superpowers being stand-ins for real life divergences we may have. Tonally, it has the perfect balance of whimsical and dark what-the-heck-ery that I adore in stories. I'm hoping LIFE IS STRANGE: FORGET-ME-NOT will appeal to new and old fans alike, and have all the charm and heartbreak as the rest of the series."

"As a franchise, LIFE IS STRANGE is always asking 'what if?' and encouraging players to explore the road less travelled," said Titan Comics editor Phoebe Hedges, "LIFE IS STRANGE: FORGET-ME-NOT places familiar characters in unfamiliar places, and under Zoe's pen will take readers on an unforgettable emotional journey. Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo have gone from strength to strength in developing the wider LIFE IS STRANGE world and bringing Alex Chen to the page. As a book, LIFE IS STRANGE: FORGET-ME-NOT is going to push Alex and her abilities, and explore the power of our memories and the hold they can have over us – for better or worse."

Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #1 will be published on the 13th of December, 2023.

