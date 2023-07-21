Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: hulk, sdcc, Zombie Ghost Rider

Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe

Zombie Ghost Rider, appearing first in the Hulk #6 comic book in November, as written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

Alongside blonde Punishers, Marvel's Heroes, Hulks, and Super Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con announced a new comic book character tonight, Zombie Ghost Rider, appearing first in the Hulk #6 comic book in November, as written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, who has been promising new monsters for the comic book series and drawn by Nic Klein.

While in Texas, the Hulk will unearth an undead Spirit of Vengeance from a hundred years ago, in full US Army fatigues. Anyone care to do the rank and file identification from the above? US military history is not my strong suit.

Previously, Johnson had stated that "The significance that we're finally bringing back the classic title Incredible Hulk is not lost on me. It's a tremendous honor, and Nic and I have the clearest possible vision for what we want to do with this story," Johnson explained. "Nic Klein is a genius, and working with him is pushing me to write a story worthy of his very best."

"Phillip and I put a big serving of monsters, a bit of eldritch gods, a good dash of suspense, and some cool new characters into the cauldron," Klein added. "We're trying to serve up a Hulk the readers haven't seen before. And if they like it half as much as I'm enjoying drawing it, they're gonna love it."

"The work that Al, Jo, and the rest did with Immortal Hulk was so impactful and spoke so clearly to me personally, it was impossible to come up with an idea that wasn't inspired by it," Johnson continued. "We're getting back to Stan Lee's Frankenstein/Jekyll & Hyde inspirations for the character, and giving readers a proper monster book in the best, truest Hulk tradition. If you loved Immortal Hulk, if you love ghost stories, if you love Marvel monsters, if you loved old school 'adventure of the month' stories from books like Marvel Team-Up, and if you want the best, most timeless Hulk art you've ever seen, you do not want to miss this return of Incredible Hulk." And now it seams a Marvel Team-Up between Hulk and Zombie Ghost Rider.

Marvel: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers Friday July 21, 2023 3pm – 4pm PDT Room 6DE

Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel's solo Super Hero series. J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose's Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile, the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles! Special Guests J. Michael Straczynski

