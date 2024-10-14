Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: zootopia, zootropolis

Zootopia Comes to Comics in 2025 with Jeff Parker & Alessandro Ranaldi

A Zootopia series by Jeff Parker and Alessandro Ranaldi, will be launching in January 2025 from Dynamite Entertainment.

Join Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they tackle a sabotage case, leading them into a captivating adventure.

Renowned creators Jeff Parker and Alessandro Ranaldi bring Zootopia's characters to vivid comic life.

Featuring cover art from Trish Forstner and others, this comic series preludes a Zootopia movie sequel in 2025.

Dynamite Entertainment is announcing a new Zootopia series as part of their Disney IP license, with comic book creators Jeff Parker and Alessandro Ranaldi, launching in January 2025, No word if they will have any difficulty distributing the comic in the UK and Europe, without having to rename it Zootropolis as the film had to be.

"It's another beautiful day in the bustling city of Zootopia, where every animal is free to strive to realize their full potential — and one of the most successful among the pack is Tripp Zebrando, owner of the PB&J cell phone company. Their high-tech devices have become the can't-miss gadget for every citizen of Zootopia, and they're about to launch their latest flagship model with a huge publicity event. Everything goes awry when someone has it out for PB&J, set on sabotaging the event and the company by bringing the whole house down — right on top of the unsuspecting crowd! Luckily this is a case for ZPD's finest, as Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde rush to the scene to keep the peace, contain the chaos, and investigate the mystery at the bottom of it all. As they sniff out clues and culprits, their discoveries in the aftermath of this seemingly isolated incident will lead them down tracks into the biggest case since the disgraced downfall of Deputy Mayor Bellwether, as seen in the iconic original film. Acclaimed author Jeff Parker (Thunderbolts, Hulk) enlists and partners up with renowned draftsman Alessandro Ranaldi, coming off their preceding Disney tales Negaduck and Disney Villains: Hades, respectively. This duo and the rest of the incredible creative team will be leading Judy, Nick, and fans through the captivating world of Disney's Zootopia and a procedural string of cases mounting to one epic tale."

"The team and I know how eager the audience has been for more stories in the world of ZOOTOPIA and we thank Disney for giving us the chance to tell them. Readers are going to love how Alessandro brings Judy and Nick to life, you can truly hear their voices as you read. Speaking of that, all I have to do to get Nick Wilde's voice right is imagine editor Nate Cosby saying anything. And don't worry, there'll be plenty of the booming Chief Bogo! Zootopia has so much potential for more crime-solving animal adventure, I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Dynamite Disney comics."

Cover artists will include Trish Forstner, Ranaldi, Craig Rousseau, as well as artwork from the film. This will a,ll lead up to the seuwl to the Zootopia/Zootropolis movie later in 2025.

