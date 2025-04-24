Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk: 1886

11 Bit Studios Announces New Game Frostpunk: 1886

11 Bit Studios revealed they're already working on the next Frostpunk title, as Frostpunk: 1886 is coming out sometime in 2027

Article Summary 11 Bit Studios unveils new game, Frostpunk: 1886, set for 2027 release on PC, back in New London, 1886.

Rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5, it offers new mechanics, events, and visual upgrades for a richer experience.

New Purpose Path joins Faith and Order for deeper societal management and player choices.

Mod support and DLC allow community-driven content expansion and personalized gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios revealed a brand new entry in the Frostpunk series, as they unveiled Frostpunk: 1886 will be coming to PC. The game will be going back in time to the original New London in the timeline of the franchise, as you're essentially going back to the first game with a whole new perspective, along with the fact they're building this game on UE5 with a ton of new options at their disposal. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive sometime in 2027.

Frostpunk: 1886

In Frostpunk: 1886, we are returning to the time and place it all began ― New London, 1886 — by rebuilding the original Frostpunk in Unreal Engine, enhanced with new content, refined mechanics, and visual upgrades. Every addition is crafted to offer new ways to shape your society. The game introduces new content while staying true to the legacy of the original Frostpunk, sticking to its premise and unique gameplay feel. We hope this will be a great introduction to the world of Frostpunk for newcomers, but also a title that die-hard fans would love to play on repeat. Take on the role of the Captain, come back to New London in 1886 and challenge yourself to ensure your society's survival. What will you do when pushed to the breaking point? Who will you become in the process?

New events, Mechanics, Buildings, & Purpose Path: Our goal is to build on the original Frostpunk and expand it by adding new content, giving you even more tools to manage your citizens and infrastructure as the ruler of the last city on Earth. That means new events, mechanics, laws, technologies and buildings. Also, a brand new Purpose Path in addition to the existing ones of Faith and Order.

Frostpunk Experience on Unreal Engine: While limited by our in-house Liquid Engine on which the first Frostpunk was created, we've been looking for other ways to expand the game. The development of Frostpunk 2 made us realize how much the experience of the original could be improved using the Unreal Engine. It became apparent that rebuilding Frostpunk in the Unreal Engine will make it a richer, more immersive experience with enhanced visuals and performance.

Mod Support: For years, players have asked us for mod support, and we couldn't be happier to finally make it happen! The new engine opens the door to new content, future DLCs, and even community-driven content. We're thrilled to give you more ways to explore, expand, and personalize your Frostpunk experience.

