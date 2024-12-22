Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Variant Showdown

Sword Art Online Variant Showdown Has Been Re-Released

After being shut down for a short time to get maintence, Bandai Namco re-released Sword Art Online Variant Showdown for mobile

Article Summary Bandai Namco re-releases Sword Art Online Variant Showdown after an extended maintenance period.

Players can restore old game data with Bandai Namco ID using the account transfer settings.

Enjoy thrilling combo battles, unique Sword Skills, and switch between offense and defense seamlessly.

Experience a 4-player battle royale, fully voiced main story, and enhance your party with powerful armor.

Bandai Namco has brought back Sword Art Online Variant Showdown this month after shutting the game down for a short period of time. The shorthand to this is that the game had been plagued with problems for a while, leading to a lot of criticism online and a drop in player activity. Normally, when this happens, you expect a studio to scrap the game and call it a day. Instead, they shut the game down in September 2023 for extended maintenance, which was supposed to end over the Summer, but took longer than expected, as it's now December, and it's finally back online. Those who previously had an account with the game can restore their data with their Bandai Namco ID and have completed the Account Transfer settings. For everyone else starting new, here's the info and latest trailer.

Sword Art Online Variant Showdown

Rumors swirl that some players are becoming brain-dead—In the VR action game surrounded by dark rumors, Cross Edge, Kirito, and his friends team up with the new character Layla to unravel the mysteries. Use character-specific Sword Skills and switch between offense and defense on the fly in this tap-controlled Sword Art Online action game. Switch out characters quickly to prevent combos from breaking and continue attacking until the boss is defeated!

Thrilling Combo Battles: Enjoy a variety of [Sword Skills] unique to each character and [Switches] that blend offense and defense, all through intuitive tap controls. Keep your Combo going to overwhelm the boss with relentless strikes!

Enjoy a variety of [Sword Skills] unique to each character and [Switches] that blend offense and defense, all through intuitive tap controls. Keep your Combo going to overwhelm the boss with relentless strikes! Multi-Battles Against Fierce Foes: Form a group of three with other players in Multi-Battles to defeat powerful bosses. On the hardest difficulty, Extra, bosses with overwhelming strength like those in the original story await. Enhance your characters and carve your name into the Monument of Swordsmen rankings!

Form a group of three with other players in Multi-Battles to defeat powerful bosses. On the hardest difficulty, Extra, bosses with overwhelming strength like those in the original story await. Enhance your characters and carve your name into the Monument of Swordsmen rankings! Collect Armor to Enhance Your Party: Enhance your characters with armor obtained from events and boss battles. The higher the difficulty, the better the armor you can obtain. Collect the most powerful armor and take on even greater challenges!

Enhance your characters with armor obtained from events and boss battles. The higher the difficulty, the better the armor you can obtain. Collect the most powerful armor and take on even greater challenges! Fully Voiced Main Story: Set after the latest TV anime series, join Kirito and his friends in their adventures. Enjoy an original story exclusive to SAOVS, fully voiced for an immersive experience!

Set after the latest TV anime series, join Kirito and his friends in their adventures. Enjoy an original story exclusive to SAOVS, fully voiced for an immersive experience! A 4-Player Battle Royal: Experience the first-ever real-time battle royal in an SAO game! Build the ultimate party, dominate other players, and aim for the top League!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!