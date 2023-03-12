Destiny 2: Lightfall Launches New Raid Called Root Of Nightmares Bungie has launched a new Destiny 2: Lightfall raid for you to check out right now as Root Of Nightmares is live.

Bungie launched a brand new raid for Destiny 2: Lightfall as players can immediately jump into the fray that is Root Of Nightmares. The team launched the raid on Friday, bringing an entirely new boss into play and giving you the opportunity to fight as a team of six. What's more, the team has partnered up with Twitch Rivals for the World First Race, where they will have Twitch Drops enabled throughout the event, giving viewers of the raid race an exclusive emblem if they watch at least two hours of the Twitch Rivals stream. You can read more below before you head off to play this limited-time event.

"Root of Nightmares is the new raid releasing shortly after the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall. Guardians must confront the ancient threat growing at their doorstep, ferried from an unknown time and place. Guardians can jump into this haunting raid with a fireteam of six on Friday, March 10 at 9 AM PST. The Root of Nightmares raid will be available to all Destiny 2: Lightfall owners. Root of Nightmares opens with Contest Mode enabled. Fireteams will have 48 hours to complete the raid with the requirements below to earn exclusive rewards."

Player power is capped at 20 under each encounter, with 1780 being the maximum power.

The first group to complete every encounter, loot the final chest, and return to orbit will earn the title of World First. All six members of the fireteam will receive World First title belts.

Those who complete the raid in Contest Mode and claim the associated Triumph within 48 hours will receive an exclusive emblem and bragging rights.

The raid will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 48 hours starting at 9 AM PST.

Separately, those who complete the raid before March 21 will have access to purchasing the exclusive Raid Jacket tied to Root of Nightmares, and the corresponding Raid Pin will be available throughout Season of Defiance.