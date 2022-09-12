The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 49: Starmie & Misty

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Previous installments covered Character Rares, which depict Pokémon in a scene with their trainers on a Basic Pokémon card rendered in flat foil. Character Super Rares combines the concept of Character Rares with the Pokémon-V or VMAX mechanic. These cards are comparable to Alternate Arts but are different in ways that go beyond the presence of a Trainer. These cards are printed in etched foil, but the texture is very light. Also, instead of using silver borders like Full Arts and Alternate Arts, Character Super Rare Vs. use the black borders of standard Pokémon-V cards.

This Starmie V CSR is considered the top card in the Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, likely because of the presence of Misty, one of the most iconic characters in the franchise. Artist Akira Komayama draws a relaxing, aquatic scene that fans of Misty have made a highly sought-after card.

