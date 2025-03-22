Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, Minecraft Live, Mojang

Everything Revealed During The Minecraft Live 2025 Event

Minecraft Live 2025 took place this morning, showing off two new major content drops coming to the game, along with a film event

Article Summary Explore new mob variants and immersive sounds in the "Spring to Life" update launching March 25.

Revive dried ghasts to unlock the flyable happy ghast mount in the second game drop of 2025.

Upgrade graphics with Vibrant Visuals for enhanced lighting and fog in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Exclusive clip and event reveal for "A Minecraft Movie" with mini games and special rewards.

Mojang held their annual Minecraft Live event today, showcasing some of the new content they have planned coming out over the next calendar year. The 2025 event was hosted by multiple people and featured Mojang's Agnes Larsson and Jens Bergensten to talk about many of the aspects you'll see coming to the title.

The event was highlighted by two major content drops, as well as what they have planned for the upcoming film. We have the details for that below, and you can watch the video from the livestream above.

Minecraft Live 2025

Spring to Life – Launches March 25

New mob variants for the pig, cow, and chicken: Besides the original pig, cow, and chicken, warm and cold pigs/cows/chickens can be found in sandy biomes and chilly biomes respectively.

Sheep Spawning: Sheep have adapted to the climate, and most brown sheep now spawn in sandy biomes, black sheep in chilly biomes, and white sheep in green biomes. The famously rare pink sheep are unchanged and can still be found in all climates.

Sheep have adapted to the climate, and most brown sheep now spawn in sandy biomes, black sheep in chilly biomes, and white sheep in green biomes. The famously rare pink sheep are unchanged and can still be found in all climates. New Wolf Variant Sounds: When a wolf spawns, it will now get one of seven personalities unrelated to their variant or biome. From cute to grumpy, each wolf will now bark, growl, pant, whine, and express themselves in their own unique way.

When a wolf spawns, it will now get one of seven personalities unrelated to their variant or biome. From cute to grumpy, each wolf will now bark, growl, pant, whine, and express themselves in their own unique way. Ambient Desert Sounds: Howling wind, chirping crickets, or whispers of sand can be heard coming from terracotta blocks, sand blocks, and the dead bush.

Howling wind, chirping crickets, or whispers of sand can be heard coming from terracotta blocks, sand blocks, and the dead bush. Falling Leaves: Matching the color of the trees they fall from, these particles will make strolls (or chases) under the trees even more ambient.

Matching the color of the trees they fall from, these particles will make strolls (or chases) under the trees even more ambient. Leaf Litter (including ambient sounds): Leaf litter can be used to decorate blocks and makes a rustling sound when players walk through it. Explore forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands to find different colored leaf litter, or craft it by placing leaves in a furnace.

Leaf litter can be used to decorate blocks and makes a rustling sound when players walk through it. Explore forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands to find different colored leaf litter, or craft it by placing leaves in a furnace. Wildflowers: These white and yellow flowers can be crafted into dye and placed at different angles up to four times on the same block. Wildflowers can be found in meadows, birch forests, and old growth birch forests or grow more using bone meal.

These white and yellow flowers can be crafted into dye and placed at different angles up to four times on the same block. Wildflowers can be found in meadows, birch forests, and old growth birch forests or grow more using bone meal. Dry Grass: Two types of dry grass now grow in deserts and badlands. Use bone meal on short dry grass, and it'll grow tall, or use tall dry grass to grow another short dry grass plant. Sheep will also regrow their wool once they eat either variant of dry grass.

Two types of dry grass now grow in deserts and badlands. Use bone meal on short dry grass, and it'll grow tall, or use tall dry grass to grow another short dry grass plant. Sheep will also regrow their wool once they eat either variant of dry grass. Cactus Flower: The new cactus flower is pink, grows on our prickliest plant block, and can be crafted into dye. Place this desert flower in builds for a pop of color and to attract bees.

The new cactus flower is pink, grows on our prickliest plant block, and can be crafted into dye. Place this desert flower in builds for a pop of color and to attract bees. Firefly Bush (plant block): Growing in swamps and near water, this new plant block spawns moving firefly particles that glow in the dark. Bury the firefly bush below blocks to make builds sparkle and use bone meal to grow more firefly bushes.

Growing in swamps and near water, this new plant block spawns moving firefly particles that glow in the dark. Bury the firefly bush below blocks to make builds sparkle and use bone meal to grow more firefly bushes. Bush: Find this tuft of greenery sprouting in forests, birch forests, plains, windswept hills, and other green biomes, or grow more bushes by using bone meal.

Find this tuft of greenery sprouting in forests, birch forests, plains, windswept hills, and other green biomes, or grow more bushes by using bone meal. Lodestone (updated recipe): Only an iron ingot is needed with chiseled bricks to craft a lodestone. By using a compass on a lodestone placed in players' bases, the compass will always point home, which means players can dare venture even farther!

Only an iron ingot is needed with chiseled bricks to craft a lodestone. By using a compass on a lodestone placed in players' bases, the compass will always point home, which means players can dare venture even farther! New Maps For Cartographers: Instead of hoping to stumble upon a certain biome or village, maps leading to them are now purchaseable from cartographers. Each cartographer has their own selection of maps, so the more village types are explored, the more maps can be found!

Instead of hoping to stumble upon a certain biome or village, maps leading to them are now purchaseable from cartographers. Each cartographer has their own selection of maps, so the more village types are explored, the more maps can be found! Updates to the Wandering Traders: Our llama-leading traders have changed their business strategy: not only are they selling and buying more things, but at lower prices too! A great way for new players especially to stock up before a journey.

Our llama-leading traders have changed their business strategy: not only are they selling and buying more things, but at lower prices too! A great way for new players especially to stock up before a journey. Spawn Egg Textures (Creative mode): Spawn eggs in Creative mode now look like the mob type it spawns. With their different colors, sizes, and distinct characteristics like horns, snouts, or wings, it'll be easier to find the right spawn egg in players' inventories.

Second Game Drop for 2025

Find a dried ghast (can be found in the Nether or crafted from ghast tears and a bone block). Then, players will need to revive the dried ghast with water to spawn a ghastling! Only once a ghastling has grown into a full-sized happy ghast will they be able to equip a dyeable ghast harness and fly. Multiple players can also fly together atop the same ghast! These features will be coming into testing soon after Minecraft Live, so that players can test these new blocks, meet the ghastling and happy ghast, test flight in Minecraft, and provide feedback. New features for this drop announced at Minecraft Live include:

New block: dried ghast — The dried ghast is a new block that holds the secret for unlocking a flying mount in Minecraft. Found in the Nether or crafted with ghast tears and a bone block, this unassuming little block will spawn a ghastling when submerged in water!

— The dried ghast is a new block that holds the secret for unlocking a flying mount in Minecraft. Found in the Nether or crafted with ghast tears and a bone block, this unassuming little block will spawn a ghastling when submerged in water! New mob variant: ghastling — Meet the ghastling – a baby version of the happy ghast with adorable gills and an appetite for snowballs. Spawned by waterlogging a dried ghast block, ghastlings love to follow players around. They grow into a happy ghast, which lets players soar across the skies!

— Meet the ghastling – a baby version of the happy ghast with adorable gills and an appetite for snowballs. Spawned by waterlogging a dried ghast block, ghastlings love to follow players around. They grow into a happy ghast, which lets players soar across the skies! New mob variant: happy ghast — The happy ghast is a new mob that thrives in the Overworld – and lets players fly alone or with friends! Once raised from a dried ghast block to a ghastling to a fully grown happy ghast, equip it with a dyable ghast harness and take to the skies!

— The happy ghast is a new mob that thrives in the Overworld – and lets players fly alone or with friends! Once raised from a dried ghast block to a ghastling to a fully grown happy ghast, equip it with a dyable ghast harness and take to the skies! Ghast harness — Saddle up your happy ghast with the ghast harness and get ready to fly! Crafted from leather, glass, and wool, this unique harness can be customized with dye.

Vibrant Visuals

Initially released for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, it is our developers' vision for what Minecraft looks like with improved visual elements such as directional lighting, volumetric fog, and more. This is a visual enhancement — there are no changes to Minecraft's gameplay. For example, visual shadows will not impact light levels in a game mechanics sense or affect where hostile mobs spawn. Vibrant Visuals will be easy to access and approachable for many more Minecraft players, as it will be available on many platforms as a simple menu toggle. While Vibrant Visuals will initially be released on compatible Minecraft: Bedrock Edition devices, this is just the first step, and we plan to bring Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft: Java Edition in the future.

A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie cast member, Emma Myers, revealed an exclusive clip from the upcoming movie, as well as announced the A Minecraft Movie Live Event, an evolving multiplayer event where players will defend Midport Village in three mini games. Completing the five challenges for the event will give players the Yearn cape.

