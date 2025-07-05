Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Streamline Studios, Upin & Ipin Universe

Upin & Ipin Universe Announced For PC & Consoles

Upin & Ipin Universe has been confirmed for release this month, as the open-world adventure inspired by kampung life arrives on PC and console

Article Summary Upin & Ipin Universe launches July on PC and consoles as the first open-world game for the hit series.

Explore Kampung Durian Runtuh, crafted authentically by creators Les' Copaque and Streamline Studios.

No locked zones or timers—kids roam freely, discovering quests, secrets, and nostalgic village life.

Meet Upin, Ipin, and friends with unique stories as you play solo or co-op in a joyful kampung adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Streamline Studios revealed their latest game, Upin & Ipin Universe, will be coming out in a couple of weeks. This is a new open-world adventure title that as been inspired by kampung life, and if you're into that, the this is the game for you. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives on PC and consoles on July 17, 2025.

Upin & Ipin Universe

Step into the first-ever open-world adventure based on Upin & Ipin, the global animated phenomenon with billions of views on YouTube. Developed in collaboration between Les' Copaque Production, the original creators of the beloved series, and Streamline Studios, this is the official game world of Kampung Durian Runtuh—brought to life like never before. Upin & Ipin Universe is a joyful, seamless open-world experience that captures the wonder of growing up in a Southeast Asian village—where every bridge, trail, rooftop, and warung is crafted with authenticity by a team who lived it. In Malay, "kampung" means "village"—and here, it means freedom, curiosity, and heart.

This is a world made for kids—curious, playful, and free. In Upin & Ipin Universe, children are encouraged to explore on their own terms, discovering the kampung at their own pace. There are no instructions shouting what to do, no timers counting down. Just space to wander, wonder, and figure things out—like childhood used to be. Meet Upin & Ipin's friends—Mei Mei, Ehsan, Jarjit, Mail, and more—each with their own personalities, quests, and playful challenges. Whether you're helping Tok Dalang clean up or preparing food in Muthu's warung, every interaction leads to new adventures and new memories.

Explore a lush, nostalgic world fully open from the start. Ride your bike through banana plantations. Stack boxes to reach rooftops. Climb jungle water towers, swim in rivers, and cross bamboo bridges to uncover firefly-lit hideouts, RC racetracks, and secret forest trails—all waiting to be discovered by kids who follow their curiosity. There are no locked zones. No load screens. No timers. Just the magic of childhood, rediscovered through play—solo or side-by-side with a friend.

