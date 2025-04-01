Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BAFTA, bafta game awards

2025 BAFTA Game Awards Announces Two Musical Performances

The 2025 BAFTA Game Awards have announced their musical performances, as Freya Ridings and Peredur ap Gwynedd will take the stage

Ridings to perform "I Can't Hear It Now" from Arcane: Season 2, showcasing her powerful vocals.

Gwynedd to deliver a dynamic medley of Pendulum hits, including "Witchcraft" and "Propane Nightmares."

Event streams live on April 8, 2025, at 7 pm BST, accessible via BAFTA's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Organizers for the 2025 BAFTA Game Awards have confirmed two of the musical performances that will take place during next week's ceremony. The two guests are multi-instrumental singer and songwriter Freya Ridings, and guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd from the band Pendulum. Ridings will perform "I Can't Hear It Now" from Arcane: Season 2, while Gwynedd will open the show with a medley of the band's biggest tracks, including "Witchcraft," "Showdown," and "Propane Nightmares." Plus, his track "Longing" will be features as part of the In Memoriam segment. We have a few quotes from the announcement below, as the event will take place on April 8, 2025, broadcasting live at 7 pm BST/2 pm ET on BAFTA's YouTube and Twitch channels.

2025 BAFTA Game Awards – Musical Guests

"I'm thrilled to be performing 'I Can't Hear It Now' at the BAFTA Game Awards 2025, " said Freya Ridings. "This song holds such a special place in my heart and being able to share it on this incredible stage, surrounded by the energy and passion of the BAFTA community, feels like a dream. Collaborating with Alex Seaver and the amazing Riot Games to create this opening track for Arcane's Season 2 was a truly unforgettable experience. To see the outpouring of love across Netflix and social media has been phenomenal, and I can't wait to perform it on such a special stage!"

"I'm honored to be asked to participate in this year's BAFTA Games Awards, and hopefully, everyone will enjoy my contribution," said Peredur ap Gwynedd.

"We're delighted to have Freya Ridings and Peredur ap Gwynedd join us at this year's BAFTA Games Awards," said Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content at BAFTA. "These two performances will be a true fusion of artistry, showing how different creative mediums – music, games and storytelling – can come together to create something remarkable. We can't wait to share these powerful moments with audiences both in the room and watching live at home."

