Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Entropy, Lovely Hellplace

Brutal Tactical Turn-Based RPG Entropy Announced

A brand new horror game has been revealed today, as Entropy will bring a new brutal tactical RPG to Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Entropy is a brutal retro-inspired turn-based RPG where you battle a demonic invasion as a mercenary.

Control up to six party members, hiring mercenaries to replace any fallen warriors on your perilous quest.

Explore a dying, medieval world plagued by infertility, monsters, tyrants, and deadly challenges.

Level up characters, unlock new perks, and engage in tactical combat across unique and explorable towns.

Indie game developer Lovely Hellplace and publisher DreadXP revealed a brand new game this week, as we got our first look at the game Entropy. Taking on more of a retro look and feeling to the design, this is a new brutal horror tactical turn-based RPG where you play a mercenary faced with fending off a demonic invasion of the world. The world they have created for this one looks absolutely ghastly and will put you on your edge in more than a few ways. You can check out the trailer above as well as the info from the developers below, as the game is currently aiming for a 2026.

Entropy

In this dying age, only pockets of humanity remain. There was no grand apocalyptic event to speak of; only the cruel march of time and the inexplicable infertility of the world led us here. Accursed creatures stalk the barren lands between settlements, which are themselves terrible places; squalid, medieval, and mostly ruled by tyrants. This tale begins in the town of Draenog, where your theatre performance is interrupted by fighting at the gates. Demons have arrived. As a simple thespian, your wooden prop sword will have to do for now; you must gather the troupe and defend yourselves! So begins your quest as you journey across an expansive world map, littered with explorable towns filled with colorful characters. Forge your path on this expedition to hell to stop the demonic onslaught.

Embark on a quest across the poisoned lands to stop the demonic incursion.

Control a party of up to six characters.

Hire Mercenaries to replace your fallen party members.

Tactical turn-based combat.

Explore a dying world full of unique characters, creatures, challenges, and treasure.

Level up your characters, increase your stats, and unlock new perks.

A beautiful retro 3D aesthetic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!