Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Tekken 8, UniVersus, UVS Games

UniVersus Unveiled Plans For The Tekken 8 Booster Set

UniVersus has added a new fighting game to the roster of titles in their competitive card system as Tekken 8 is getting its own booster set

Article Summary UniVersus adds Tekken 8 with a new booster set featuring 14 character cards and fast, source-faithful fighting action.

The Tekken 8 booster launches August 14, 2026, with local game store prerelease events starting August 7.

Tekken 8 introduces the Heat mechanic, new Arena cards, 185 base cards, alt-art rares, and Serialized Chrome Rares.

UVS Games will showcase Tekken 8 at EVO with playable demos, community events, and exclusive on-site promo cards.

UVS Games has revealed the next major game franchise getting a booster pack for their unique multi-IP card game UniVersus, as Tekken 8 will join the fight. The booster will add 14 character cards from the franchise, bringing some of the most iconic names from the franchise into the fray as fighters to battle against others in their unique system. As you can see, we're at least getting King, Heihachi Mishima, and Nina Williams as part of the roster. The pack will be released on August 14, 2026, with pre-release events beginning August 7 at local game stores. We have more details of what to expect from the set below.

UniVersus Brings The Iron Fist Tournament of Tekken 8 To The Table

For two decades, the UniVersus game engine has delivered head-to-head combat inspired by the energy of fighting games. Tekken 8 continues that legacy with a set designed to feel fast, explosive, and true to the source material. The Tekken 8 Booster Set features:

14 Character Cards representing fighters from the Tekken 8 roster

185 Base Cards plus 25 Alt-Art Ultra Rares and Secret Rares

The all-new Heat Mechanic introduces momentum-driven gameplay swings

Arena Cards, a brand-new card type debuting in UniVersus

Serialized Chrome Rares, returning as a marquee chase

This set introduces two distinct Chrome treatments, each offering a unique visual identity for players to collect. Additional details will be revealed in the near future.

UniVersus at EVO — First Look + Exclusive Promos

As part of its EVO presence, UVS Games is bringing Tekken 8 directly to the fighting game community with:

Exclusive EVO-stamped promo cards that are only available on-site

Playable demos

Opportunities to connect with the UniVersus community and experience the system firsthand

With EVO serving as one of the biggest stages in competitive gaming, the event marks a natural home for UniVersus—where its fighting game DNA comes full circle.

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