AEW Fight Forever Releases New Mode: Beat The Elite

THQ Nordic has released the latest update for Season 2 of AEW Fight Forever, with a brand-new game mode called Beat The Elite.

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils Beat The Elite mode for AEW Fight Forever Season 2.

Challenge mode pits players against a 10-wrestler gauntlet with random AEW stars.

Final match in Beat The Elite features a top wrestler from "The Elite" group.

New mode offers unique in-game cosmetics as rewards based on difficulty level.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have released a new update today for AEW Fight Forever as part of the Season 2 content, as you are now challenged to Beat The Elite. This is an all-new challenge mode that will put your skills to the test, as your chosen wrestler will fight ten people in a row in a gauntlet-style match. You can play as either one of the men or the women, and the roster of ten wrestlers will change every game and be completely random based on who you happen to have on the roster. If you manage to defeat all ten, you'll snag a surprise at the need. We're not sure if the prize is a one-off or if they have several waiting for you to collect. You can see more in the trailer below!st

In the highly competitive "Beat The Elite" mode, players face ten randomly selected wrestlers from AEW's world-class roster. The last fight will always be against one fighter from "The Elite," such as Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam "Hangman" Page. Winning all those matches will reward the player with different in-game cosmetic items, depending on the difficulty setting selected.

AEW: Fight Forever's nostalgic arcade feel, and hand-drawn animations has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun!

