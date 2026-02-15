Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade, Beyblade X, New York Toy Fair

Beyblade X Reveals Multiple Items at 2026 New York Toy Fair

Beyblade X showed off several new blades during the 2026 New York Toy Fair, as wlel as a brand new battle arena coming out this year

Article Summary Beyblade X unveils Sneak Attack Battle Set with pop-up rail for surprise attacks at NY Toy Fair 2026

New Beyblade X Clip & Rip Launcher Set offers portability and innovative top acceleration system

Starter packs introduce customizable CX Infinity and UX Infinity Beyblade X tops for enhanced play

Latest releases include Rage Ragna, Armor Knight, Rocket Griffon, and Strike Dran tops for 2026

Hasbro brought several Beyblade X items to the 2026 New York Toy Fair this weekend, as several pieces will be coming out this year. The big item to show off is a new combat arena they're calling the Sneak Attack Battle Set, which features a slightly different design that can change the course of a fight at any given moment. They also showed off several new designs coming to the market over 2026, all of which we have for you here with details.

Beyblade X Sneak Attack Battle Set

Smash into surprise attacks with the Beyblade X Sneak Attack Battle Set! The Stadium features a pop-up rail that sends Tops moving in a different way, changing the course of battle! The set comes with everything you need to begin battling – Beystadium, 2 UX Infinity Tops, and 2 Launchers! The stadium's X-Celerator Rail can super-accelerate Tops into an Xtreme Dash around the arena for crushing collisions and epic bursts. Use the 2 ripcord Launchers to unleash Rampart Aegis GB Stamina Type Top and Cutter Shinobi LF Attack Type Top in epic battles.

Beyblade X Clip & Rip Launcher Set

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade Stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! The Clip & Rip Launcher clips onto belts and backpacks, making it easy to carry it with you, and has an internal storage area. There's a built-in area to store the ripcord when you're not battling. The Launcher includes the Blast Pegasus A Tr Right-Spin Attack Type CX Top, which works with the X-Celerator Gear System: When the Top's gear engages the X-Celerator Rail of a Beyblade X Beystadium (sold separately), it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash around the arena for crushing collisions and epic bursts.

Beyblade X Rage Ragna FE 4-55Y CX Infinity Starter Pack Set

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade Stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! The Beyblade X Rage Ragna FE 4-55Y CX Infinity Starter Pack includes a Launcher and 1 right-spinning Stamina Type Top with Stamina Type Blade (Beystadium required, sold separately). CX Infinity Tops expand your customizing possibilities with blades that separate into 4 pieces! Launch right into battle build your perfect Top by switching the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Top.

Beyblade X Armor Knight GV 8-70UN CX Infinity Starter Pack Set

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade Stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! The Beyblade X Armor Knight GV 8-70UN CX Infinity Starter Pack includes a Launcher and 1 right-spinning Defense Type Top with Defense Type Blade (Beystadium required, sold separately). CX Infinity Tops expand your customizing possibilities with blades that separate into 4 pieces! Launch right into battle build your perfect Top by switching the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Top.

Beyblade X Rocket Griffon H UX Infinity Starter Pack Set

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade Stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! Beyblade UX Infinity convert to reveal hidden features that change the course of battle. The Beyblade X Rocket Griffon H UX Infinity Starter Pack includes a Launcher and 1 right-spinning Balance Type Top with Balance Type Blade (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the Top by switching the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Top.

Beyblade X Strike Dran 4-50FF BX Infinity Starter Pack Set

Experience the thrill of Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade Stadiums, Launchers and Tops. The Beyblade X Strike Dran 4-50FF BX Infinity Starter Pack includes 1 right-spinning Attack Type Top with Attack Type Blade and Launcher (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of this Starter Pack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Beyblade Top.

