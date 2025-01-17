Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open

2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open Has Started Pre-Registrations

Organizers for the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open have opened up pre-registrations for the latest $500k prize pool tournament

Article Summary Register by Feb 9 for the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open with a $500k prize pool.

Open Qualifiers held online from Feb 13, open to amateur players worldwide.

Top 16 teams face off in the Prelims from April 10-11 for a spot in the Main Event.

Main Event in Tashkent brings top amateurs and invited teams on April 12-13.

Krafton has revealed the finer details of the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open, as they have started taking pre-registrations from teams to compete in the event. Players can sign up until February 9 for this new series that will see rising stars in the amateur scene complete for placement in the main event, happening in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 12-13. We have more details about it below as there's three weeks left for players who are confident in their skills to get in on the action.

2025 PUBG Mobile Global Open

From January 16 – February 9, players all around the world can register to participate in the 2025 PMGO, where they will test their mettle in a series of Open Qualifiers. Open only to amateur players, this stage will exclude players from 2024 and 2025 regional leagues, remaining true to PUBG Mobile's commitment to growing grassroots esports. Each team must have at least four players and can choose to register with one of five servers: Asia, Middle East, Europe, South America, and North America. Additionally, teams with at least one player from the Ultimate 500 in Cycle 7, Seasons 20 and 21 will automatically qualify for Round 2 of the Open Qualifiers.

The 2025 PMGO will unfold through a dynamic multi-stage tournament, first starting with the Open Qualifiers, which will run online across three rounds. Round one will take place from February 13-16, with the top 128 on each server advancing to round two. This second round kicks off on February 20-23, with just the top 16 from each server advancing to the final round. Concluding the Open Qualifiers, from March 1st-2nd, the top 12 performing teams from each region will then progress to the PMGO Prelims, joining teams placed 2nd to 5th from the 2025 PMGO Uzbekistan Offline Qualifiers.

Turning up the heat, April 10th-11th will see these 16 fiery teams lock horns in the 2025 PMGO Prelims. This action-packed stage consists of six matches per day as teams dig in and fight to take one of the seven coveted qualifying slots for the 2025 PMGO Main Event. These top seven teams will form part of the 16 heading to the 2025 PMGO Main Event between April 12th-13th, joined by the winners of the 2025 PMGO Uzbekistan Offline Qualifiers, alongside eight invited teams across a range of PUBG Mobile Esports events. The second installment of this beloved tournament is set to lay the foundation for PUBG Mobile Esports' commitment to developing amateur esports opportunities throughout the year and promises to be a thrilling opening to the 2025 circuit.

Registration: Jan 16th – Feb 9th

Jan 16th – Feb 9th Open Qualifiers: Feb 13th – Mar 2nd

Feb 13th – Mar 2nd Prelims: April 10th-11th

April 10th-11th Main Event: April 12th-13th

