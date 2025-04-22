Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Have Arrived in Rocket League

Rocket League has some new content featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as you get to battle in the iconic Turtle Van

Play the exciting 4v4 Pizza Party mode using grappling hooks, replacing the ball with a tasty pizza.

Unlock 11 TMNT challenge rewards including banners, Turtle Power Topper, Ooze Boost, and Shredders Wheels.

Grab the Turtle Van Bundle with unique decals and accessories, available April 22 in the Rocket League shop.

Epic Games and Psyonix have added some new content to Rocket League today, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join the pizza party, literally. The team have dropped a small chunk of content into the game today, as players can race and battle in the Turtle Van, as well as play a new mode in the game called Pizza Party (a reskinned version of hockey). We have more details from their latest blog for you here as the content is now live.

TMNT x Rocket League

Pizza Party! What happens when you take air hockey, grappling hooks, and a large helping of hot cheesy goodness? You get Rocket League's all-new LTM, Pizza Party! In this 4v4 mode, the soccar ball is replaced with an extra-tasty pepperoni pizza. There's no jumping either. (Master Splinter trained you better than that.) Instead, you and the rest of your ninja squad must use your trusty grappling hook to zip around the arena and hurtle that delicious puck into your opponents' goal.

Shell Shock Rewards

The heroes in a half shell are bringing more than just pizzas to Rocket League, they're also dropping a whole buncha Challenge Rewards — 11 of them to be specific! Among these are four new Player Banners, one for each member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Show you're the brains of your team like Donatello, become a fearless leader like Leonardo, boost the team spirit like the playful Michelangelo, or choose your own path like the rebellious Raphael. ⁠Don't worry if you can't choose your favorite, because these four heroes also come together on the Turtle Power Topper! But you know what really oozes style? Well… ooze! There's a whole bunch of it leaking out of the TCRI Ooze Boost and its matching Trail. If you're less about sludge and more about tearing things up, look no further than the Shredders Wheels. ⁠There are more accessories to unlock, but in addition to all 11, complete the Play 10 Online Matches Challenge to earn an Ooze Canister, which can be opened up in your inventory to unlock an item from the Accelerator, Triumph, or Zephyr Series. This Challenge is repeatable up to five times, meaning you can unlock up to five Ooze Canisters.

Turtle Van Bundle

A really radical ride! Leave spectators shell-shocked with the iconic Turtle Van Car Body, which both looks and sounds the part with authentic Turtle Van Engine Audio. It hits the Shop on April 22 at 5 PM PT as part of the Turtle Van Bundle. The Bundle also includes some sweet customization options that can only be described as bodacious, including the flavorsome Pizza Box Decal, graffiti-stained Vandalized Decal, and — for kickin' it like it's the 80s — the Classic Turtle Van Decal. You'll also get a set of the Turtle Van Stock Wheels delivered straight from the sewers to your garage.

Turtle Van Bundle (2500 Credits)

Turtle Van Car Body (Merc Hitbox)

Pizza Box Turtle Van Decal

Vandalized Turtle Van Decal

Classic Turtle Van Decal

Classic (Custom) Turtle Van Decal Fully tintable to your color choice

Turtle Van Stock Wheels

