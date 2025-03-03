Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Reveals Spring 2025 Updates

Some new content is on the way to Hello Kitty Island Adventure for Spring 2025, as the team has revealed a new event and update

Article Summary Discover Hello Kitty Island Adventure's new Spring 2025 update, Snow & Sound, featuring Japan-themed content.

Repair Snow Village and explore City Town for new quests, friendships, and cozy cabins in Update 2.4.

Join the Springtime Celebration by collecting petals to exchange for rare outfits and decor until April 7.

Experience adventure without microtransactions with Hello Kitty and Friends across various themed biomes.

Sunblink has revealed details about the next update coming to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as some new things are coming to the game for Spring 2025. Update 2.4, also known as Snow & Sound, has been released today with a bunch of content centered around the change from Winter to Spring. With it comes a new event, as cherry blossoms appear along with some Japan-themed content until early April. We have more details and the trailer here, as the update is now live.

Snow & Sound – Update 2.4

The latest major content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available now on Apple Arcade, and coming soon to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite and PC via Steam. Are those houses at the top of Icy Peak? Repair Snow Village to construct some cozy cabins and discover new fish, critters, and furniture. Plus, City Town is booming—help open a new music store and embark on quests with Usahana and her Visitors to add even more light and color to the vibrant city. Advance your friendship with Usahana and more. Plus, new friends are coming! Decorate cabins for a chance to meet Ganta, Kyorosuke, Noberun, and Washimi.

Springtime Celebration

Until April 7, players can join Hello Kitty and Friends to collect petals all around the island and exchange them for new outfits and decor. Be sure to also check out Tuxedosam's Shop and My Melody's Gift Shop for rare springtime clothing and furniture finds!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more. Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!