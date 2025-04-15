Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Twenty Duos Revealed For Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am 2025

The full lineup of content creator and pro teams have been revealed for the Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am 2025, happening next month

Article Summary Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am 2025 features 20 creator-pro duos in a new competitive twist.

Event takes place May 10 in LA, with 40 players vying for a $500k prize pool and bragging rights.

Top creators like SypherPK and Bugha join forces with esports pros for an epic showdown.

This global event boasts a combined social reach of over 400 million across the Fortnite community.

Esports organization BLAST has revealed the full lineup of competitors who will take part in the Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am 2025. Twenty teams of duos made up of one content creator and one esports pro have been formed to make up the tournament, set to take place on May 10 in Los Angeles at USC's Galen Center, with events set to kick off at 11am PT. We have the full rundown for you here and all of the participants, as they compete for a $500k prize pool.

Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am

A total of 40 players, paired into 20 duos, will compete in Fortnite Reload for a share of the $500,000 prize pool, the FNCS Pro-Am trophy, and of course, bragging rights. For the first time ever, the best Fortnite pros will team up with creators—who'll be putting their skills to the test as the 'amateurs.' It's a game-changing twist that mixes insane competitive gameplay with the unique flair of the creator scene like never before!

From gaming giants Bugha and TypicalGamer, all-star Japanese duo Captain Shota and Koyota, to previous LAN champs Daya and Setty, English pair Mongraal and AliA, and the best of the men and women teaming up with SypherPK and Moxie, these pros and creators will come together in this Reload Duos competition to prove they can work as a team to nab the $500,000 prize pool and entertain along the way. Together, the participating pros and creators bring a combined social reach of over 400 million followers—making this not just a championship, but a global moment for the Fortnite community. With more than 650 million registered Fortnite accounts reported globally as of early 2025, all eyes will be on Los Angeles for this unforgettable showdown.

The Teams

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!