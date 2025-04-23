Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Cats & Soup, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe Announced For Mobile

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe has been announced this week, bringing out a new mobile title from the original development team

Article Summary Neowiz reveals new mobile game, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, continuing beloved series with fresh storyline.

Experience calming gameplay with an intuitive merge system, ideal for players of all ages.

Dress and feed your magical cats, collect Wishing Stars to decorate their cozy shared house.

Enjoy delightful mini-games with adorable cats: bike rides, fishing trips, and space adventures await!

Neowiz has announced a brand new mobile game in the Cats & Soup series with the reveal of Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe. This new game has been developed by the original team, as it continues the emotional storytelling from the first with more of the aesthetics from the original, tied to a new storyline that will enhance content from the first game. No timeframe was given for a release date, but you can pre-register for the game now on iOS.

Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe

Magic Recipe offers a light and intuitive merge system that is easy to pick up and enjoy, accommodating users of all ages and play styles. The gameplay focuses on calming gameplay and adorable moments with your cats. Players can look forward to delightful activities with their furry companions, from bike rides through the forest to peaceful fishing trips and even space adventures. Following in the footsteps of the initial fan-adored mobile game, players can enjoy a variety of gaming content. Feed cats their favorite snacks, dress them in charming costumes and collect Wishing Stars to decorate a cozy shared house where they can feel at home. Every interaction with the magical cats helps build a closer bond.

